Hooker award winners honored

Barry Dorsey and Triangle Electric were honored last week by Piedmont Arts with the Clyde Hooker Award in a ceremony held at the museum, the 18th year that the museum has recognized supporters of the arts.
Dorsey was the founding executive director of New College Institute and has served three terms on the Piedmont Arts board of directors, chaired the museum’s annual Giving Campaign and volunteered countless hours.
Said Piedmont Arts Board President Natalie Hodge in a release: “He is the ultimate bridge builder, and his active involvement over the years demonstrates his deep commitment to making our community an amazing place, where residents thrive and visitors have remarkable experiences.”
Triangle Electric Corporation has been providing electrical services for 55 years and has supported Piedmont Arts and has contributed to arts-based programs for the community and to the facilities at Piedmont Arts.
Said Hodge: “While we are extremely grateful to have members of the Triangle Electric team here with us tonight, we would be remiss if we did not acknowledge the absence of two visionary leaders in the organization: Nancy Bradshaw, who passed away in June 2019, and Charles Bradshaw, who passed away alongside his wife in December 2019. This award is certainly a memoriam to their incredible contributions.”
Piedmont Arts also recognized Arts in Education Award recipients Sandy Strayer, superintendent of Henry County Public Schools, and Zebedee Talley Jr., superintendent of Martinsville City Public Schools. Piedmont Arts created the Arts in Education Award in 2005 to honor educators who believe exposure to the arts is an important part of the overall education of a child.
