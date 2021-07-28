New exhibit opens Friday at Piedmont Arts

“Leaves of the Tree,” an exhibition based on tree leaves, opens with a reception Friday at Piedmont Arts in Martinsville.

The exhibit is a collaboration between artists Charlie Brouwer and Jennifer L. Hand, whose individual and collaborative works “have always shared a general concern for humanity’s relationship with nature and frequently depict trees, leaves, landscapes and skies,” the museum said in a release. The title also alludes to their relationship as father and daughter and “that we are all leaves of one universal Tree of Life.”

The installation includes hundreds of life-size leaves sewn from donated fabric, suspended from the ceiling and surrounding a large wooden tree trunk that extends more than 20 feet from the museum’s lobby into the galleries, the release said.

“Narrative by Nature: Artwork” by Leslie Pearson and Jennifer Reis will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. These artists create their works by using found objects.

The opening reception is free and open to the public. There is limited capacity, so call 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.

Exhibits will be on display through Oct 9.