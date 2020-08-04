New exhibits open Friday at Piedmont Arts

Piedmont Arts will open new exhibits starting with a traditional opening reception on Friday night and continuing through Oct. 10.
“The Garden,” co-curated by Jorge Benitez and Reni Gower, features work by eight regional and national artists: Jorge Benitez, Ruth Bolduan, Sally Bowring, Cat Crotchett, Reni Gower, Chris Gregson, Melissa Potter and Javier Tapia.
A release from the gallery says “this uplifting and immersive exhibition offers a concrete and time-proven alternative to today’s digitally mediated experience. … ’The Garden’ can enhance your wellbeing. As it compels you to put down your phone, ‘The Garden’ will refresh your spirit and quite possibly renew your soul.”
Journey, featuring work by woodturner and painter Charlie Knighton, also will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery.
The opening reception, free and open to the public, will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the museum. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. Lauren Luther will provide live music.
Capacity is limited, so you are requested to RSVP by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
Piedmont Arts, located at 215 Starling Ave. in Martinsville, is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10-3 on Saturday from 10 am – 3 pm. Admission is free.
