Patriot Players announce cast for "Little Shop of Horrors," still looking for puppeteers

The cast has been announced for the Patriot Player’s first regular production since the pandemic halted “Sister Act” before its opening day in March 2020.

“Little Shop of Horrors” will be presented Oct. 14-16 in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick & Henry Community College. This sci-fi mash musical is rated PG-13.

The show is about an unusual plant named Audrey II – it feeds only on human prey. Meek flower shop assistant Seymour, who has a crush on co-worker Audrey, discovers the plant during a total eclipse and displays it at the shop, where it’s a big hit. However, Audrey II gets out of control after it gets a meal of Orin, Audrey’s boyfriend who dies accidentally.

The cast is:

Scott Harmon will play Seymore Krelborn

Morgan Young: Audrey

Brian Lane: Mr. Mushnik

Justin Hall: Director, and Voice of the Plant

Devin Pendleton: Artistic Director, Orin

Bridgette Burnette, Yearia Wells, Kim Hairston: Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon

Megan Greytak and Ashley Diaz: Female Ensemble

Brian Seay and Scott Trent: Male Ensemble

Matt Viola will serve as music director, and Jane Leizer is the choreographer.