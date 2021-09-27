Patriot Players announce cast for "Little Shop of Horrors," still looking for puppeteers

The cast has been announced for the Patriot Player’s first regular production since the pandemic halted “Sister Act” before its opening day in March 2020.
“Little Shop of Horrors” will be presented Oct. 14-16 in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick & Henry Community College. This sci-fi mash musical is rated PG-13.
The show is about an unusual plant named Audrey II – it feeds only on human prey. Meek flower shop assistant Seymour, who has a crush on co-worker Audrey, discovers the plant during a total eclipse and displays it at the shop, where it’s a big hit. However, Audrey II gets out of control after it gets a meal of Orin, Audrey’s boyfriend who dies accidentally.
The cast is:
- Scott Harmon will play Seymore Krelborn
- Morgan Young: Audrey
- Brian Lane: Mr. Mushnik
- Justin Hall: Director, and Voice of the Plant
- Devin Pendleton: Artistic Director, Orin
- Bridgette Burnette, Yearia Wells, Kim Hairston: Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon
- Megan Greytak and Ashley Diaz: Female Ensemble
- Brian Seay and Scott Trent: Male Ensemble
Matt Viola will serve as music director, and Jane Leizer is the choreographer.
The Patriot Players are looking for two or three volunteer puppeteers for the flytrap-like alien plant known as “Audrey II.”
The puppeteers will be hidden, making the larger-than-life Audrey II appear to come alive. Experience is referred, but not required. Puppeteers must be at least 17 years old have adequate transportation. For more information, contact Pendleton at dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.
Their rehearsal dates will be evenings Sept. 29, Oct. 4 and Oct. 10-13, plus on Sunday, Oct. 10, at a time to be determined.