Piedmont Arts continues anniversary; artists help Feeding Southwest Virginia

Grammy-winning artist plays at benefit

A Grammy-winning artist was among the performers earlier this month when officials of Feeding Southwest Virginia attended the final virtual session of the “Tuesday Tunes benefitting Feeding Southwest Virginia” at the 3rd Street Coffeehouse in Roanoke.

This event, which has helped to raise more than $21,000 for Feeding Southwest Virginia since May of 2020, featured area artist Greg Trafidlo and Friends and included a headline surprise performance by Grammy Award-winning folk artist Tom Paxton, who made the trip to Roanoke for the occasion.

The concert was broadcast live on Facebook, but also in attendance were many of the more than 60 artists who donated their talents to the Tuesday Tunes concert series over the past 16 months.

Feeding Southwest Virginia fights hunger and food insecurity across 26 counties and nine cities, including Henry and Patrick counties and Martinsville.

“It takes a community to feed a community, Pamela Irvine, CEO and president of Feeding Southwest Virginia, said in a release. “The Food Bank is so thankful for the support from 3rd Street Coffeehouse and all of their amazing artists—and we are so excited to help them celebrate their success in helping us provide over 100,000 meals to our neighbors through the Tuesday Tunes virtual concert series.”