Piedmont Arts continues anniversary; artists help Feeding Southwest Virginia

Piedmont Arts continues
anniversary
Piedmont Arts on Saturday will continue the celebration of its 60th anniversary with Family Day.
The event, which is free, will be in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This completely free event is being held to say thank you to our community for its continued support,” Director of Programs Sarah Short said in a release. “There’s something for everyone, ages one to 99, so come for a few hours or stay all day for the wide array of fun.”
There will be crafts, games, magic workshops and a performance by acrobat/juggler/magician Gypsy Geoff Marsh, who has performed his unique circus stunts and marionette puppet shows at schools, family festivals and Renaissance fairs all over the world.
Blue Ridge Regional Library will lead a craft and story time, and Hylton’s Woodcooking Grill and Lickin’ Lizard Ice Cream will provide free refreshments compliments of the Harvest Youth Board, the release said.
The Gravely-Lester Art Garden is at 207 Starling Ave. in Martinsville. In case of rain, Family Day will be at Piedmont Arts. For more information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
Grammy-winning artist plays at benefit
A Grammy-winning artist was among the performers earlier this month when officials of Feeding Southwest Virginia attended the final virtual session of the “Tuesday Tunes benefitting Feeding Southwest Virginia” at the 3rd Street Coffeehouse in Roanoke.
This event, which has helped to raise more than $21,000 for Feeding Southwest Virginia since May of 2020, featured area artist Greg Trafidlo and Friends and included a headline surprise performance by Grammy Award-winning folk artist Tom Paxton, who made the trip to Roanoke for the occasion.
The concert was broadcast live on Facebook, but also in attendance were many of the more than 60 artists who donated their talents to the Tuesday Tunes concert series over the past 16 months.
Feeding Southwest Virginia fights hunger and food insecurity across 26 counties and nine cities, including Henry and Patrick counties and Martinsville.
“It takes a community to feed a community, Pamela Irvine, CEO and president of Feeding Southwest Virginia, said in a release. “The Food Bank is so thankful for the support from 3rd Street Coffeehouse and all of their amazing artists—and we are so excited to help them celebrate their success in helping us provide over 100,000 meals to our neighbors through the Tuesday Tunes virtual concert series.”