Piedmont Arts postpones Chalk Fest

Because of the forecast for heavy rains on Saturday, Piedmont Arts has rescheduled Chalk Fest Family Day for Sept. 12.
The event, scheduled to be in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden, will be at 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Artist Christina Davis, a chalk artist and art teacher from Lynchburg, will give a demonstration at 11:30 a.m.
Families can decorate the sidewalks in the art garden with colorful chalk art. The event is free. Guests should wear masks and practice social distancing.
