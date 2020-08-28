 Skip to main content
Piedmont Arts postpones Chalk Fest
editor's pick

  • Updated
Because of the forecast for heavy rains on Saturday, Piedmont Arts has rescheduled Chalk Fest Family Day for  Sept. 12. 

The event, scheduled to be in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden, will be at 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Artist Christina Davis, a chalk artist and art teacher from Lynchburg, will give a demonstration at 11:30 a.m.

Families can decorate the sidewalks in the art garden with colorful chalk art. The event is free. Guests should wear masks and practice social distancing.

