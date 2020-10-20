'The Art of the Quilt' returns to Piedmont Arts

For the 12th year, colorful quilts and fiber arts will be on display starting Saturday at Piedmont Arts’ biennial invitational exhibition, The Art of the Quilt. The show will continue through Jan. 9. There are 42 artists will take part in this fiber arts showcase co-curated by master quilter Linda Fiedler and quilter Betty Blessin.

Themed “Anything Goes,” this year’s exhibit features hand- and machine-stitched quilts, contemporary textiles, and a special Van Gogh Challenge, in which a group of quilters all create quilts with a common theme, pattern, stitch or material.

Works by Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild will be on display in the museum’s Lynwood Artists Gallery.

There is a free opening reception at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday that features complimentary wine, light refreshments and music by Lauren Luther.

Because of limited capacity. RSVP today 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.