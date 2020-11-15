Virtual Arts and Crafts Fair at Reynolds Homestead

The Reynolds Homestead is hosting a Virtual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair today featuring local artists. Items can be ordered today and picked up on Friday and Saturday from the Creative Arts Center in Stuart or the homestead in Critz.

Payment will be handled through each vendor. Some have PayPal, some use Square and some take cash on pickup.

Some of the artists show their works on their Facebook pages or other places, but all of them have photos and/or videos of what they make on the Reynolds Homestead's website, https://reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events.

The artisans are Nita's Nook, Aleen's Gallery 22, Batt's Blooming Blessings, Around the Bend Farm, Eggleston Arts, Moose Country Farm, Greg Arens Fine Art, Barn Quilt Blessings, Poppy's, E.Clay.Creations, Kalela Designs, Ursula Allen, Kinsleigh's Woodworking Shop, SG's Tie Dyed Tees and Jonesburg Pepper Company.

