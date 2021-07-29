WATCH NOW: Father-daughter exhibit at Piedmont Arts combine his art with wood and her art of leaves

Charlie Brouwer’s art has centered on tree trunks, and Jennifer L. Hand traditionally has created art from or about leaves.
Their work comes together in Piedmont Arts’ latest exhibit, “Leaves of the Tree,” which is fitting – considering that they are father and daughter.
The exhibit brings together “something going on between us as artists and the natural environment,” Brouwer said.
The most arresting piece of the exhibit is “Tree of Life,” a “tree” of slab wood and cloth leaves that extends from the bottom floor of the lobby seemingly coming through the ceiling/floor to the top level of galleries. Fabric leaves hang all around it, and visitors to the museum can walk through them.
“Behind all of this is years of us, not always, but off and on, collaborating with both our work and with exhibits,” he said.
Brouwer said his work is mostly sculpture, with some 2-dimentional work, “but if I may speak for Jennifer, she’s mostly a 2-dimentional artist, but she delves into 3-dimentional things.”
Hand said she “grew up being very familiar with what it means to be an artist,” both seeing her father creating art in his studio and going to family vacations built around museums and art shows. She has a master’s degree in painting.
“My work is mostly rooted in drawing,” she said. “The things that I do that aren’t drawing really come out of the practice of drawing.”
Much of her art revolves around, or is made of, leaves, and his have to do with the wooden trunks or structures of trees.
Her “Garment for Remembering the Earth” is made of leaves sewn together with occasional pieces of blue fabric. Nearby is a television screen showing a video of her wearing it, walking through the woods on a foggy day.
“In that performance I’m walking on a path in the woods on our property, and even that, making that path and then walking on it, felt like an act of drawing, of leaving a mark on the earth,” she said.
The exhibit is a mixture of small pieces that are “a wide variety of materials and ways of working that all are associated with this 'Leaves of the Tree,'” Brouwer said.
“I’ve made trees out of slab wood, sawmill scraps, and I’ve always liked it because I’m taking what was thrown away from the tree … and I’m turning that back into a tree. For me it feels a little bit like an exercise in memory. The wood, I help it remember being a tree,” he said.
“A lot of the surfaces and edges you can see the shapes of the tree, and I’ve made them for exhibits and they’ve always stood for being a tree, but they’re also metaphorical ways of interpreting it,” he said. In one exhibit, the tree-forms were lined up in two even rows as in the columns of a church.
The exhibit now at Piedmont Arts follows an exhibit curator John Bowles had requested they lend for Radford University. “John has had a previous interest in the Tree of Life,” he said.
That’s how “Leaves of the Tree” came about, he said. It has the richness of Biblical reference from Revelations, he said.
Her father has been creating tree forms for about 20 years, “and more recently, “I had started making things out of leaves” and with fabric, Hand said.
The massive “Tree of Life” gives the impression of rising through the levels of the museum.
The leaves of the 2-story tree are made of “fabric with a history” she collected from other people, including both of her grandmothers and her mother.
She earlier had had an exhibition of leaves hanging from a ceiling, and when Bowles presented the opportunity of a joint exhibition, combining her leaf art with her father’s tree-wood art, “this idea just made logical sense.”
