WATCH NOW: Father-daughter exhibit at Piedmont Arts combine his art with wood and her art of leaves

“My work is mostly rooted in drawing,” she said. “The things that I do that aren’t drawing really come out of the practice of drawing.”

Much of her art revolves around, or is made of, leaves, and his have to do with the wooden trunks or structures of trees.

Her “Garment for Remembering the Earth” is made of leaves sewn together with occasional pieces of blue fabric. Nearby is a television screen showing a video of her wearing it, walking through the woods on a foggy day.

“In that performance I’m walking on a path in the woods on our property, and even that, making that path and then walking on it, felt like an act of drawing, of leaving a mark on the earth,” she said.

The exhibit is a mixture of small pieces that are “a wide variety of materials and ways of working that all are associated with this 'Leaves of the Tree,'” Brouwer said.

“I’ve made trees out of slab wood, sawmill scraps, and I’ve always liked it because I’m taking what was thrown away from the tree … and I’m turning that back into a tree. For me it feels a little bit like an exercise in memory. The wood, I help it remember being a tree,” he said.