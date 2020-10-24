WATCH NOW: His dreams are playing out

Martinsville’s superstar and Broadway’s darling Jeremy O. Harris – busy with two HBO shows in the works and a movie script behind him – aims to bring his talent and influence back to this area one day with an artists’ residency.
Meanwhile, this playwright is celebrating his 12 Tony Award nominations for “Slave Play” in Europe, where he has been riding out the pandemic since lockdown forced the cancellation of another of his plays, “Daddy,” which had been about to open in London.
That sets a record for the most Tony nominations for a non-musical play.
Harris, 31, is a 2007 graduate of Carlisle School and a 2019 graduate of Yale University with a master’s degree in playwriting. “Slave Play,” which he wrote while a student at Yale, was met with critical acclaim and thrust Harris into the international spotlight.
“Slave Play” is a searing look at sex, race and gender roles. It covers three modern interracial couples who are spending a few days in a Virginia plantation for “Antebellum Sexual Performance Therapy.” It starts out with them in historical garb enacting the roles they would have endured during the days of slavery, then has them back in modern clothes in a group with two therapists who lead them through an analysis of their situations and feelings.
The play “was incredible,” said Kevin Poirer of Charlotte, N.C., who was a year behind Harris in Carlisle School and saw the play in New York City. “It’s hard to describe in words, but it is a play with such meaning on so many exquisite and implicit levels.”
It provokes thought, and “you are meant to see yourself in various characters and various aspects of the play,” he said.
Despite harsh scenarios the characters go through, the play “was just oozing with empathy for every character on that stage,” said Harris’s former theater teacher Candace Owen-Williams, who saw the play twice. “Even the most heinous person on stage, you still feel empathy for.”
Owen-Williams taught theater, dance and English at Carlisle for 16 years. In 2013, she and her husband, former Carlisle headmaster Simon Owen-Williams, moved to New York.
It was pure coincidence that the couple’s Manhattan apartment is diagonally across the street from the John Golden Theater, where “Slave Play” had its 17-week run in September 2019 through January. She often would run into Harris and his actors on the street and stop for a chat with them.
“When they started putting it up – the signs, the billboards with his name, his huge name, and I walk past it twice a day at least on the way to the subway, I was just filled with this incredible rush of pride and also this joy to know that this young man got what he deserved, which was this kind of presence in the theater world,” Owen-Williams said.
Growing up in Martinsville
During Harris’s childhood, his mother, Veronica Farrish, owned hair salons called “Veronica” in Martinsville and Danville. She and her partner, John Farrish, now live in Danville. His grandparents are Ruth Ann Davis Harris of Axton and the late Golden Harris.
“Our family’s so tight” that they have been supportive of everything he has wanted to do since he was young, Harris said. “We come from a family that’s really worked hard in a city that, as you know, has very few opportunities to give me as many opportunities as I needed to thrive.”
Few people work as hard as his mother or have “such a thirst to reify and confirm their ambitions as she does,” he said. “She taught me early on to never give up.”
From an early age he was aware of living under the long shadows slavery still casts.
“The history of slavery is unavoidable to the eyes of anyone who lives in Martinsville,” he said. “You drive through Henry County, and you see the relics of the Confederacy everywhere around you … not to mention the fact that the factory culture there was so deeply based around a sort of hierarchy that existed amongst Black people and white people for decades that those echoes are something we have to witness all the time.
“You drive through Chatmoss, and you’ll be pressed to find a Black face that’s not working in someone else’s yard. That is echoes of a very recent past of chattel slavery in our city,” he said.
Emboldened at school
He said he felt out of place in a mostly white private school built for children of privilege, but the theater education was what he needed.
“Carlisle had some really amazing teachers,” such as Owen-Williams and history teacher Jim Stephens, who “had a real liberal sensibility and real liberal stance that was so at odds with much of the student body” — among whom Harris “felt so alone,” he said.
Most of the students were “very outspoken Republicans and also, if not overtly racist, covertly racist,” he said. Those attitudes “emboldened me to speak my opinion and speak it loudly and strongly.”
“He was a perpetual instigator of new ideas in my classroom,” Owen-Williams said. “He was unabashed in trying to bring forward situations of a lack of empathy of the other students that might be in the classroom. He was always so empathetic and totally unafraid to get into it with people.”
Poirer said that some of the themes of “Slave Play” are “things way ahead of his time he was talking about in high school. There was no doubt that this would be a part of the body of his incredible work all around. You could have seen that when he was a junior and senior in high school, tackling issues that no one else would.”
Harris’s education in theater deepened after the school day ended, when he would spend afternoons in Owen-Williams’ classroom reading her books.
“He would sit there and read my plays – intense, really difficult plays,” she said.
Owen-Williams “really pushed me to be a reader of theater, to love the reading of theater and to know that that’s the base of dramatic literature,” Harris said.
The teacher credits his performing in “The Laramie Project,” the play about the reaction to the 1998 murder of gay student Matthew Shepard, as being “the roots” of his theatrical outlook, when he was still in high school. “This show, I think, really affected him in trying to shock people out of complacency.”
Harris performed in the first two shows put on by TheatreWorks Community Players, “Little Shop of Horrors” in 2005 and “Children of Eden” in 2006.
Though student and teacher have been separated by miles and years, the easily apparent mutual respect remains strong. In interviews he has given across the country, Harris credits Owen-Williams by name for teaching and inspiring him. In the play, one of the characters says she follows advice given to her by a teacher, Mrs. Owen-Williams.
“When I sat there one night watching it, I heard me name,” Owen-Williams said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
‘I have this dream’
After leaving Carlisle, Harris studied at The Theatre School at DePaul University and has lived in Chicago and Los Angeles. He studied for his master’s degree in playwriting from Yale University in 2016 through 2019.
“It was a real decade of really hard work, a lot of scary moments where my mom was crying and begging me to come back home and maybe work at Goodyear Tire and save up some money. … I was just like, I couldn’t. If I had to sleep on couches for months and eat beans for weeks, I would do that, but I have this dream, and I feel like it’s going to work itself out,” he said.
Then success hit, with the positive reception of “Slave Play.” It was produced first in Yale in 2017 and won the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award and the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award at the 2018 American College Theater Festival.
In 2018 “Slave Play” ran for 8 weeks at New York Theater Workshop, a 199-seat theater in East Greenwich Village, where its audience included Madonna, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson and Stephen Sondheim, according to a Sept. 11, 2019, article by Michael Paulson in The New York Times. Then the show moved to the 800-seat John Golden Theater on Broadway for 17 weeks, from September 2019 to January 2020.
“After like a crazy decade of ups and downs and a lot of no’s, finally someone said ‘yes,’ and then a whole lot of yesses happened in quick succession,” Harris said.
Meanwhile, the slender Harris, who stands 6 feet 5, also has been getting attention for his style and flair (a GQ video of him, produced with Gucci, has 139,000 views on YouTube).
He said he was interested in fashion since childhood but couldn’t experiment much because his school a dress code.
“The minute I went to college, I think I started to experiment a lot,” he said. He worked in clothing stores: “I knew that if I wanted to dress well, I was going to have to have a 50-percent off discount at Club Monaco’s or Barney’s.”
Now that he has struck it big, he is generous with the money he’s earned.
“I grew up not having a lot,” so becoming rich off his plays is not important to him. Instead, “I want to be a responsible creator and someone who really takes care of their community.”
When he received a “Slave Play” royalty check for $80,000 at the start of the pandemic, he gave it all away as $500 grants to playwrights affected by the lockdown.
Broadening Broadway
He said growing up in the South and as part of Gospel Light Holy Church in Axton impressed upon Harris the importance of being a gracious and generous host and that he could not be that in a field that excludes the majority of people.
The high prices of theater rule out most people, especially the young, from being able to buy tickets and tend to cultivate an audience of predominantly older, wealthy white people, he said: “We need to make Broadway financially accessible and racially accessible.
“I’ve worked so hard to make a play that my cousins would see, my mom would see, and the last thing I want them to do is to show up at this theater and be like, ‘why does not one look like us?’ So I began working very hard to try to figure out what are the barriers of entry to people coming to see a Broadway show,” he said.
When “Slave Play” ran off-Broadway, Harris said he “actually did change the demographics that came to that theater drastically. I was like, ‘Oh. This is possible. I can actually do this,’ and so I just dug my teeth into it and made it my mission,” he said
They included putting out many tickets at $39, when a more common price would be $200. Also, he arranged for one show to have only Black people in the audience.
Much of that was on his dime, but, he said, having so many blessings come his way reinforced for him “figure out how to use these opportunities as a bridge to make other opportunities for other people.”
‘Closer to Martinsville’
Harris’s after-college plan was to jump right off with that experimental theater “all over the world, and then ‘Slave Play’ happened while I was in grad school and everything.”
In early spring Harris had been in London, preparing for the opening of his play “Daddy,” but the pandemic lockdown put a stop to that show the week before the technical rehearsals would have begun.
With HBO, “I have two different TV shows that are coming that are really, really exciting,” and he also is “working on a secret project in Rome,” but he cannot legally talk about those projects right now, he said.
However, according an article this past March in “The Hollywood Reporter,” Harris will develop a drama pilot based on his Yale graduate thesis, which he will executive produce; and he was a consultant on the first season of the coming-of-age story “Euphoria,” starring Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, and will be a co-producer on its second.
The HBO deal included a discretionary fund Harris can use to support theatrical works he will commission, enhance and produce, the article said.
Harris also was a screenwriter of “Zola,” a feature film based off a 2015 viral Twitter thread by A’ziah “Zola” King.
Eventually, “my greater, larger mission is to move my work and my practice closer and closer to Martinsville, Virginia,” he said, “and hopefully one day, be able to build out a residency for artists that I’m really excited by.”
The artists would work on projects, and resources would be available to them. They would give presentations, such as “some of the most exciting choreography, some of the most exciting new theater” in and around Martinsville.”
He shared some of what he’s learned along the way to others who are following the theater path.
He advises people who aspire to Broadway to “read the whole gamut” of plays. “The real winners in this long game are the readers who, even if they can’t see as many plays as they want to, they’ve read them all.”
Secondly, “be very discerning about who you trust and how you trust them, because this is a weird industry, and it’s really important not to try to go after the golden goose but to try to go after the tried and true. It might be easier to say yes to this Craig’s List thing that you find, but the smarter thing might be going to Virginia Tech or UVA or NYU for acting.”
Then he paused, smiled and mentioned his struggles before he made it and added, “Feel like a loser for a long time. It’s OK.”
