WATCH NOW: His dreams are playing out

He said growing up in the South and as part of Gospel Light Holy Church in Axton impressed upon Harris the importance of being a gracious and generous host and that he could not be that in a field that excludes the majority of people.

The high prices of theater rule out most people, especially the young, from being able to buy tickets and tend to cultivate an audience of predominantly older, wealthy white people, he said: “We need to make Broadway financially accessible and racially accessible.

“I’ve worked so hard to make a play that my cousins would see, my mom would see, and the last thing I want them to do is to show up at this theater and be like, ‘why does not one look like us?’ So I began working very hard to try to figure out what are the barriers of entry to people coming to see a Broadway show,” he said.

When “Slave Play” ran off-Broadway, Harris said he “actually did change the demographics that came to that theater drastically. I was like, ‘Oh. This is possible. I can actually do this,’ and so I just dug my teeth into it and made it my mission,” he said

They included putting out many tickets at $39, when a more common price would be $200. Also, he arranged for one show to have only Black people in the audience.