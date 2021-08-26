WATCH NOW: Martinsville artist Meritha Alderman creates artistic portraits out of dryer lint

Artists are known for seeing beauty where others don’t recognize it, and for Meritha Rucker Alderman one of those moments came when he was doing the laundry.
The sight of the perfect color in her dryer’s lint trap was the start of what would become her signature style: Portraits created from dryer lint.
Alderman has been creating those signature pieces for almost as long as the 10 years she has been an art teacher at Laurel Park Middle School. A Martinsville resident – her husband is academic advisor George Alderman – she grew up in Roanoke.
She has a bachelor’s degree in studio art and communications and a master’s degree in art education.
She was creative growing up and took several art classes while in high school – a favorite was ceramics . However, “I didn’t think it was what I wanted to do [professionally], but I couldn’t stay away from art. I knew at least it would be my minor in college,” she said.
During her senior year in college she was doing a lot of painting for her final project and squeezing in chores when she could get to them.
“I was doing laundry late at night one time, and I saw all these colors [in dryer lint] I was trying to mix [for paint] in the studio, she said. “I was like, ‘hmm …’”
She decided to give dryer lint a try as a medium for creating her art, but it would take a year of saving lint to have enough for the first project.
“I wanted to make sure I could build up the colors,” she said. “I knew it was really strange. I asked my mother to save me lint.”
Once she had enough, she created portraits of Salvador Dali and then Audrey Hepburn. They were entered in Piedmont Arts’ 2014 Expressions exhibit, the premiere of a unique art form of this now-well-recognized Martinsville dryer-lint artist.
By now she has built up a palette of dryer-lint colors. None of it is dyed, but she adds a bit of paint sometimes if some needs darkening.
To get a variety of colors, she washes loads of laundry with like colors. She has a set of black towels that produce good dark lint, and a friend always brings her the red lint from the Christmas towels she washes over the holiday season.
“Towels make the best lint,” Alderman said. “It’s kind of fun, and people get excited to bring me the random colors they produce.”
To start on a project, sometimes she coats the canvas with a layer of underpainting, and “lately just some fine outline and piecing in the colors I want to see, plats for the shading and detailing.”
She sticks the lint to canvas with Modge Podge, starting with the eyes. Eyes “stand out most for me on the page. They just stand out,” she said.
By now she’s created about 20 portraits using lint, including Yayoi Kusama, Dolly Parton and Edgar Allen Poe. She has created an octopus and a water turtle. Her latest is a portrait of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo – her second, but this one in three panels.
“I wanted to do a split layer portrait because she’s such a layered individual,” she said. This portrait would include nature, Kahlo’s foundation, with the fluidity of water, the sky and “beyond what’s actually physically there.”
Her image will be filled out in dryer lint, with piecing in “some more three-dimensional elements, making her flower crowns and some fancy earrings,” she said.
“I have a couple of ideas going at one time,” she said. “I started the Golden Girls, but think I got more excited about Frida first.” And so the four panels of the Golden Girls wait their turns, backgrounds painted and images already outlined.
Alderman also does a lot of painting and drawing. “I like to bounce back and forth between different mediums so I don’t get bored,” she said.
She said when she first came up with the idea of lint as a medium, she did some research to see if she could find other artists with the same medium, but didn’t. Now with the common use of social media, it’s been easier find several other artists who use lint, “but in different ways,” usually in smaller amounts and combined with other media, such as fabrics.
Dryer lint “is an interesting and affordable material you have on hand,” she said. “I think that’s the big thing you have with artists: Supplies are really expensive.”
Using everyday objects in art “opens up people’s minds,” she said. “Art can literally be made out of anything, and I think that’s an idea that supports this medium, and just our idea how we can use materials that people just dispose of.
“Most people don’t look at lint that comes out of the dryer. You can repurpose just about anything. I love to see other artists that repurpose trash to make these beautiful treasures.”
She said she doesn’t protect her textured works behind glass or any other coating.
“I keep it open,” she said. “I think that’s part of the process in collecting dust and continuing to build over the years.
“It’s not going to last forever, and I think that’s kind of cool, too: just capturing the moment and seeing where it goes from there. I don’t know how long it will last, which is interesting.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com