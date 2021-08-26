WATCH NOW: Martinsville artist Meritha Alderman creates artistic portraits out of dryer lint

She decided to give dryer lint a try as a medium for creating her art, but it would take a year of saving lint to have enough for the first project.

“I wanted to make sure I could build up the colors,” she said. “I knew it was really strange. I asked my mother to save me lint.”

Once she had enough, she created portraits of Salvador Dali and then Audrey Hepburn. They were entered in Piedmont Arts’ 2014 Expressions exhibit, the premiere of a unique art form of this now-well-recognized Martinsville dryer-lint artist.

By now she has built up a palette of dryer-lint colors. None of it is dyed, but she adds a bit of paint sometimes if some needs darkening.

To get a variety of colors, she washes loads of laundry with like colors. She has a set of black towels that produce good dark lint, and a friend always brings her the red lint from the Christmas towels she washes over the holiday season.

“Towels make the best lint,” Alderman said. “It’s kind of fun, and people get excited to bring me the random colors they produce.”

To start on a project, sometimes she coats the canvas with a layer of underpainting, and “lately just some fine outline and piecing in the colors I want to see, plats for the shading and detailing.”