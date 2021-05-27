WATCH NOW: Mattox, Coleman take top awards in "Expressions" art show

Mattox, a 1973 high school graduate, studied art at St. Mary’s Junior College and was graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University, where her major was commercial art and her minor was art history.

The 1970s were a big time for abstract impressionism and iconography, with artists such as Andy Warhol, Wayne Thiebaud and Richard Diebenkorn, she said.

Her favorite painters are Georgia O’Keefe and Vincent Van Gogh, who “represents spontaneity of color and energy … the expressionists were the ones who really took the risk to do that.

“They basically took people out of a studio and put people into the plein air environment,” where there’s “an emotional reaction to seeing color and light, and you have to paint quickly to capture that.”

She recently became a fan of Wolf Kahn, who “was considered one of the most successful in that genre, in large paintings,” she said.

Using color purposefully, reinterpreted and expanded, makes an impact, she said.

In a large abstract, such as her 36-by-36-inch canvas that won “Expressions,” “It’s really powerful when you let it take up the big space,” Mattox said.