 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Mattox, Coleman take top awards in "Expressions" art show
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

WATCH NOW: Mattox, Coleman take top awards in "Expressions" art show

{{featured_button_text}}

Kelly Gravely Mattox won Best in Show for “Abstract Patchwork,” and Patricia Coleman won Best Lynwood Artist for “From the Ground Up” in Expressions 2021, Piedmont Arts' annual open-entry art exhibit. 

Kelly Mattox 2021 Finding Art Photo

Kelly Mattox won first place in Piedmont Arts' "Expressions 2021" for a vibrantly colorful 36- by 36-inch abstract painting called "Abstract Patchwork" (the painting here is "Magical Mystery Tour").

“I was very honored and sort of surprised,” Mattox said. “I didn’t expect it, of course. I don’t think people do, because abstracts” – what her win was for -- “are not usually a number one.”

“Expressions” is a showcase of regional talent in an eclectic mix of work from more than 90 artists.  Winners were announced during an opening reception Friday. The show will be on display through July 16.

In open shows, it’s usually the works of realism, such as still life and portraiture, that get the big wins, Mattox said.

Expressions Patricia Coleman

Patricia Coleman won the Best Lynwood Artist award in "Expressions" for this, "From the Ground Up."

Painting “is an enjoyment,” the Martinsville native and Lynchburg resident said.

At Martinsville High School, she was inspired by a “wonderful teacher and head of the art department,” Prilly Blunt, she said.

“She was very encouraging to all students, in the sense of allowing us to explore and just expose us to different mediums and techniques,” Mattox said. Blunt’s creative students included Purnell Pettijohn, who has work on exhibit in this “Expressions,” and the late Elizabeth Ford.

Mattox, a 1973 high school graduate, studied art at St. Mary’s Junior College and was graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University, where her major was commercial art and her minor was art history.

The 1970s were a big time for abstract impressionism and iconography, with artists such as Andy Warhol, Wayne Thiebaud and Richard Diebenkorn, she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Her favorite painters are Georgia O’Keefe and Vincent Van Gogh, who “represents spontaneity of color and energy … the expressionists were the ones who really took the risk to do that.

Expressions Meritha Rucker

Meritha Alderman, Laurel Park Middle School Art teacher, reacts to her first place win in the Mixed Media category of "Expressions" for her portrait of Ruth Bader Ginsberg made of dryer lint.

“They basically took people out of a studio and put people into the plein air environment,” where there’s “an emotional reaction to seeing color and light, and you have to paint quickly to capture that.”

She recently became a fan of Wolf Kahn, who “was considered one of the most successful in that genre, in large paintings,” she said.

Using color purposefully, reinterpreted and expanded, makes an impact, she said.

In a large abstract, such as her 36-by-36-inch canvas that won “Expressions,” “It’s really powerful when you let it take up the big space,” Mattox said.

Expressions Abstract Patchwork 36 x 36 x 2 oil Kelly Mattox

"Abstract Patchwork," a 36 x 36 oil painting by Kelly Mattox, won Best in Show in "Expressions"

“My work is better 15 or 20 feet away, standing center, as opposed to” watercolor, a more delicate work which requires a closer proximity to take in.

She creates her oil paintings in about four layers, she said, then “glazes, scratching effects – basically allowing it to grow.

“I have four or five paintings going at all times. You have to allow them to rest, allow your mind to solve issues.”

Mattox enters her works in many shows, especially in the region between Washington D.C. to Richmond to North Carolina, and has seen “Expressions” to be “one of the best run and organized shows I have been a part of,” she said.

“You pay attention to when people are doing it right, and they do it right every year. … Piedmont Arts is the cultural center of Martinsville, and I’m very proud of that.”

Expressions winners

Among the winners of "Expressions" who attended the exhibit's opening reception were (front, from left) Emily Jennings, Rosalynn Arnold, Jennifer Castro, Jim Eastridge, Lisa Garrett, Karen Despot, Rocky Wall, (back) Rick Craig, Dan Leeper, Robert Whiteman and Jon Handy.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

Expressions winners

Watercolor

  • First place, sponsored by Lucy and A.C. Wilson, “Pettycoat Junction” by Jim Eastridge
  • Second place, sponsored by Joe and Brenda Williams and Greg and Shar Peitz, “Somewhere Out There” by Suzanne Davis Ross
  • Third place, sponsored by Linda and Ran Isley: “Napa Valley Surprise” by Ashleigh Pritchard
  • Award of Distinction: “Touched by Time” by Patricia T. Carr, and “Lake Gathering” by Purnell Hearn Pettyjohn

Drawing

  • First place, sponsored by Elizabeth M. Holsinger: “Primary (Acts 2:3)” by Rosalynn Arnold
  • Second place, sponsored by Dottie and David Lewis: “Veiled in Hidden Truth” by Jennifer Castro
  • Third place, sponsored by The Jeweler’s Edge: “Untitled” by Jon Handy

Photography

  • First place, sponsored by Ellen Wood: “The Silent Sound” by Rocky Wall
  • Second place, sponsored by Paul and Margie Eason, “In Harmony” by Dan Leeper
  • Third place, sponsored by Glenn and Janice Sellers in honor of members of the Patrick Henry Rose Society: “Ocean’s Edge” by Rick Craig

3D

  • First place, sponsored by Sandra T. Ford in memory of Jim Ford: “Cowabunga” by Perri Mason
  • Second place, sponsored by Paula and Phil Burnett and John and Nancy Philpott, “Awakening” by Julene Rice
  • Third place, sponsored by Nancy Baker: “Dogwood Bow Tie” by Tee Freeman
  • Awards of Distinction: “Cedar Vase” by Terry Mitchell and “Golden Tea” by Karen Despot

Oil and Acrylic

  • First place, sponsored by Will and Susan Pannill in memory of Barry Dorsey: “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by Cheryl Mackian
  • Second place, sponsored by Randy Robertson, “British Kettle” by Ross Gale
  • Third place, sponsored by Max and Roslyn Wingett, “Cactus” by Linda Link
  • Awards of distinction: “Floral Bouquet #12” by George Ray Shelton Jr., “Fanfare” by Donna Koger, “Montepulciano Valley” by Sam Kushner and “The Original Liberal” by Brad Wright

Mixed Media

  • First place, sponsored by Toy and Joe Cobbe in memory of Jane Iten: R.G.B. by Meritha Alderman
  • Second place, sponsored by Libby Kormos, “What’s for Dinner, Mom?” by Karen Sewell
  • Third place, sponsored by Olivia and Pres Garret, “Vignette” by Ed Dolinger

Student

  • First place, sponsored by Helen and Terry Carter in memory of Gene Medley, “Yet to Be Named” by Kaitlyn Gallop
  • Second place, sponsored by Sean and Donna Morrison, “My Dog Gizmo” by Lauren Trent
  • Third place, sponsored by Ruth Kravitz, “Terrestrial Guardian” by Emily Jennings

Purchase Awards

  • Sponsored by Suzanne and Rusty Lacy: “Smoky Mountain Sunrise” by Rocky Wall
  • Sponsored by David and Susan Morris, “Tobacco Farmer” by Robert Whiteman
  • Sponsored by Heidi and Shane Pinkston, “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by Cheryl Mackian
  • Sponsored by Bernadette and Eric Moore, “Montepulciano Valley” by Sam Kushner
  • Sponsored by Barbara and Michael Howlett, “Girls in the Getty Garden” by Sam Kushner
  • Sponsored by Jessie Ward and Mark Wingfield, “Gentle Whispers” by Lisa Garrett

Winners are:

Watercolor

First place, sponsored by Lucy and A.C. Wilson, “Pettycoat Junction” by Jim Eastridge

Second place, sponsored by Joe and Brenda Williams and Greg and Shar Peitz, “Somewhere Out There” by Suzanne Davis Ross

Third place, sponsored by Linda and Ran Isley: “Napa Valley Surprise” by Ashleigh Pritchard

Award of Distinction: “Touched by Time” by Patricia T. Carr, and “Lake Gathering” by Purnell Hearn Pettyjohn

Drawing

First place, sponsored by Elizabeth M. Holsinger: “Primary (Acts 2:3)” by Rosalynn Arnold

Second place, sponsored by Dottie and David Lewis: “Veiled in Hidden Truth” by Jennifer Castro

Third place, sponsored by The Jeweler’s Edge: “Untitled” by Jon Handy

Photography

First place, sponsored by Ellen Wood: “The Silent Sound” by Rocky Wall

Second place, sponsored by Paul and Margie Eason, “In Harmony” by Dan Leeper

Third place, sponsored by Glenn and Janice Sellers in honor of members of the Patrick Henry Rose Society: “Ocean’s Edge” by Rick Craig

3D

First place, sponsored by Sandra T. Ford in memory of Jim Ford: “Cowabunga” by Perri Mason

Second place, sponsored by Paula and Phil Burnett and John and Nancy Philpott, “Awakening” by Julene Rice

Third place, sponsored by Nancy Baker: “Dogwood Bow Tie” by Tee Freeman

Awards of Distinction: “Cedar Vase” by Terry Mitchell and “Golden Tea” by Karen Despot

Oil and Acrylic

First place, sponsored by Will and Susan Pannill in memory of Barry Dorsey: “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by Cheryl Mackian

Second place, sponsored by Randy Robertson, “British Kettle” by Ross Gale

Third place, sponsored by Max and Roslyn Wingett, “Cactus” by Linda Link

Awards of distinction: “Floral Bouquet #12” by George Ray Shelton Jr., “Fanfare” by Donna Koger, “Montepulciano Valley” by Sam Kushner and “The Original Liberal” by Brad Wright

Mixed Media

First place, sponsored by Toy and Joe Cobbe in memory of Jane Iten: R.G.B. by Meritha Alderman

Second place, sponsored by Libby Kormos, “What’s for Dinner, Mom?” by Karen Sewell

Third place, sponsored by Olivia and Pres Garret, “Vignette” by Ed Dolinger

Student

First place, sponsored by Helen and Terry Carter in memory of Gene Medley, “Yet to Be Named” by Kaitlyn Gallop

Second place, sponsored by Sean and Donna Morrison, “My Dog Gizmo” by Lauren Trent

Third place, sponsored by Ruth Kravitz, “Terrestrial Guardian” by Emily Jennings

Purchase Awards

Sponsored by Suzanne and Rusty Lacy: “Smoky Mountain Sunrise” by Rocky Wall

Sponsored by David and Susan Morris, “Tobacco Farmer” by Robert Whiteman

Sponsored by Heidi and Shane Pinkston, “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by Cheryl Mackian

Sponsored by Bernadette and Eric Moore, “Montepulciano Valley” by Sam Kushner

Sponsored by Barbara and Michael Howlett, “Girls in the Getty Garden” by Sam Kushner

Sponsored by Jessie Ward and Mark Wingfield, “Gentle Whispers” by Lisa Garrett

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest bombshells from the 'Friends' reunion

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert