WATCH NOW: Patriot Players' latest production features song and dance - both in the air and on stage
WATCH NOW: Patriot Players' latest production features song and dance - both in the air and on stage

The Patriot Players’ first production since the pandemic, “Once Upon A Disney 2,” has a cast of three dozen singers and dancers – some of them suspended in the air, doing splits, twirls and tricks.

patriot players Once Upon A Disney Rotten to the Core

"Rotten to the Core" puts a hip hop vibe in the Patriot Players' "Once Upon A Disney 2."

The show was presented in dress rehearsal to families on Friday and will have two public showings Saturday, at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Patrick & Henry Community College.

The cast are (K-second grade) Josiah Ashby, Samirah Mease, Emmerson Spencer, Emery Taylor, (grades 3-5) Ava Burton, Mason Calloway, Lily Evans, Savannah Fain, Graham Foley, Kinsleigh Harris, Audrey McGhee, Natalie Moorefield, Jeremiah Porter, Josiah Porter, Aurora Frankin, Arabella Spencer, (grades 6-12) Mallory Burton, Isadora Favero, Caroline Kirby, Anna Locklear, Ryan Merrill, Emma Metzger and Lauralee Robinson.

Patriot Players Once Upon A Disney 4 Circle of Life Emma Moore 2

Single Point Aerial Dance Company Assistant Coach Emma Moore performs to "Circle of Life" in the Patriot Players' "Once Upon A Disney 2"

Additionally, the Single Point Aerial Dance Company performed. Members are: Liz Straub (head coach), Emma Moore (assistant coach), Jade Holland-Davis, Blessin Sanders, Zoey Hannans, Megan Harms Cheyenne James, Miyah Gaiter, Kinsley Harris, Mary Quirk, KK Whitlow and Ashby Starnes.

Patriot Players Once Upon A Disney 1 Nowhere To Go But Up

"Nowhere to Go But Up" is the starting number of the Patriot Players' "Once Upon A Disney 2."

Tickets ($10) are available on www.phccpatriotplayers.com/tickets. They must be ordered in advance, because seating is spaced for social distancing. Masks are required.

Charity League is a partner with the Patriot Players for this show, which provided intensive singing and dance training to the school-aged cast over the course of a week.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

