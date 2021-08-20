WATCH NOW: Patriot Players' latest production features song and dance - both in the air and on stage

The Patriot Players’ first production since the pandemic, “Once Upon A Disney 2,” has a cast of three dozen singers and dancers – some of them suspended in the air, doing splits, twirls and tricks.

The show was presented in dress rehearsal to families on Friday and will have two public showings Saturday, at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Patrick & Henry Community College.

The cast are (K-second grade) Josiah Ashby, Samirah Mease, Emmerson Spencer, Emery Taylor, (grades 3-5) Ava Burton, Mason Calloway, Lily Evans, Savannah Fain, Graham Foley, Kinsleigh Harris, Audrey McGhee, Natalie Moorefield, Jeremiah Porter, Josiah Porter, Aurora Frankin, Arabella Spencer, (grades 6-12) Mallory Burton, Isadora Favero, Caroline Kirby, Anna Locklear, Ryan Merrill, Emma Metzger and Lauralee Robinson.

Additionally, the Single Point Aerial Dance Company performed. Members are: Liz Straub (head coach), Emma Moore (assistant coach), Jade Holland-Davis, Blessin Sanders, Zoey Hannans, Megan Harms Cheyenne James, Miyah Gaiter, Kinsley Harris, Mary Quirk, KK Whitlow and Ashby Starnes.

Tickets ($10) are available on www.phccpatriotplayers.com/tickets. They must be ordered in advance, because seating is spaced for social distancing. Masks are required.