WATCH NOW: Piedmont Arts celebrates its 60th birthday with a look at its steep history

Piedmont Arts in Martinsville turns 60 this year, and about that many people gathered at the museum on Starling Avenue for a catered lunch Tuesday to hear from two people who have been instrumental in the gallery's creation and growth.

"I remember being in this house as a child," said Julie Ascough Work, granddaughter of "Big Mike" and Purnell Schottland, whose heirs donated their former home to Piedmont Arts. "My grandfather used to have an enormous telescope, and he filled the house with classical music."

Work said the former residence may have been converted to a museum, but it always has been a home for the arts.

Piedmont Arts began in 1961, with no staff, no gallery space and no regular place to meet.

In 1976, the Lynwood House was made available on the Dupont campus to use as both a studio and gallery.

It was during this time that former Executive Director Toy Cobbe became involved.

"The house was nice enough, but that was a very formidable hill that it was on top of," Cobbe said. "One time I got behind a school bus going up that hill and wouldn't want to do that again."

