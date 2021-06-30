WATCH NOW: Piedmont Arts honors contributor to the arts with awards, scholarships

Taking her turn at the podium, Joyce said her “long history with Piedmont Arts” started almost 40 years ago, when her oldest child, Christopher, was a toddler.

“Piedmont Arts sponsored so many educational programs for children” that she ended up regularly bringing him, then Nicholas and Abigail, to Piedmont Arts, she said.

“I just want all of you to know the value that Piedmont Arts has in this community,” Staples said, encouraging people to become members, and to visit the museum, which has free admission.

She accepted the award in honor of her mother, the late Lola Toney, “who first taught me community service.”

“Actually I think when I called her to let her know that she had received the Hooker award, she thought I was asking her to be on the board again,” Pinkston said jokingly.

Board member Cindy Edgerton introduced C.D. Prillaman.

“The sculptures in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden are beautiful pieces of work, and thanks to C.D. Prillaman and Prillaman Landscape Dimensions, their settings are equally so,” she said.