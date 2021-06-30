WATCH NOW: Piedmont Arts honors contributor to the arts with awards, scholarships

Joyce Staples and Prillaman Landscape Dimensions were honored at the 19th annual Clyde Hooker Awards ceremony.
“These people helped create the dynamic and important cultural organization that Piedmont Arts is today,” Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said.
Brian Stanley received the Arts in Education award, and Jordan Menefee, Emily Maxey and Dylan Royal received scholarships.
Piedmont Arts Board of Directors President Natalie Hodge introduced Staples, who retired after 39 years of teaching, Hodge said, but “I would argue that women like Joyce never really retire. She has continued to teach and enrich the lives of our community members through her adjunct work at Patrick Henry Community College and Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the Fayette Area Historical Initiative, the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society, and of course, Piedmont Arts.”
Staples also is an elder of Meadow Christian Church and on the board of Grace Network.
“Joyce has been integral in building bridges in the community and introducing new art appreciators to the organization,” Hodge said. She’s often accompanied by her sorority sisters – who were in the audience for the awards ceremony – and “the support of the ladies from DST has been highly valued.”
Taking her turn at the podium, Joyce said her “long history with Piedmont Arts” started almost 40 years ago, when her oldest child, Christopher, was a toddler.
“Piedmont Arts sponsored so many educational programs for children” that she ended up regularly bringing him, then Nicholas and Abigail, to Piedmont Arts, she said.
“I just want all of you to know the value that Piedmont Arts has in this community,” Staples said, encouraging people to become members, and to visit the museum, which has free admission.
She accepted the award in honor of her mother, the late Lola Toney, “who first taught me community service.”
“Actually I think when I called her to let her know that she had received the Hooker award, she thought I was asking her to be on the board again,” Pinkston said jokingly.
Board member Cindy Edgerton introduced C.D. Prillaman.
“The sculptures in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden are beautiful pieces of work, and thanks to C.D. Prillaman and Prillaman Landscape Dimensions, their settings are equally so,” she said.
Prillaman has been in business for 25 years, she said, and has landscaped such areas as Henry County municipal property, schools, The Harvest Foundation and Piedmont Arts, which have ”shining examples of Prillaman’s talent and care about outdoor services.”
An Eagle Scout, Prillaman “makes it a special point” to help with Eagle Scout projects, she said.
Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator Sarah Short introduced Stanley. “Brian Stanley has worked through … challenges to ensure that students in middle and high school are able to access the arts both in and out of the school setting” during the difficult year of the pandemic, she said.
He has three bachelor’s degrees, in art, psychology and public policy and community services, and he is pursuing two master’s degrees, she said. He is the coordinator for MHC-After 3 and sponsors four art clubs, including Piedmont Arts’ Teen Arts Council, for students.
The Nicodemus D. Hufford Memorial Scholarship was presented to Dylan Royal, who plans to study music at James Madison University with a concentration in music education. A baritone saxophone player, he is a graduate of Magna Vista High School.
The Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship went to Patrick Henry Community College graduates Emily Maxey, who will study music therapy at the University of Lynchburg, and Jordan Menefee, who will study graphic design at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Maxey is a studio artist who says she prefers to draw, paint and do other work on flat surfaces. She has entered work in the Expressions exhibit, said Joan Montgomery, a 2018 Hooker Award recipient and member of the scholarship committee.
Menefee’s interests include photography. She “is described as a perceptive [and] sharp,” and has a strong willingness to learn new things and dedication to arts, Montgomery said.
Tuesday’s awards ceremony was dedicated to the late Barry Dorsey and Kitty Sue Hooker. Dorsey, who was last year’s recipient, “believed that the arts built communities,” Pinkston said. Hooker was the widow of the late Clyde Hooker, who “came to every single Hooker Awards. She prided herself that she never missed one.”
"I know my grandparents would be so interested to hear the stories of the award winners and the scholarship winners tonight," and proud of Piedmont Arts, said the Hookers' grandson, David Presley Garrett.
Pamela Randall, Kevin Lewis, Montgomery and Stanley are members of the 2021 scholarship committee.
Members of the Teen Arts Council assisted with the event.
