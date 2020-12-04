WATCH NOW: Piedmont Arts lights up the garden with spectacular Christmas tree

For the third time in as many years, Piedmont Arts on Thursday evening lit the lights on a towering Christmas tree in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at the corner of Starling Avenue and Mulberry Road.
But this year it was different.
“Thank you for being with us virtually,” Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said to a camera connected to the organization’s Facebook page. “We’re so sorry that we cannot be together this year, but we want everybody to stay safe so we can be together next year and gather with large crowds.”
Ian Hogg has a computer consulting business but has become known as the resident lighting artist in Martinsville with his projects on display during the holidays.
“I’ve had five or six people come up to me already and say, ‘When are you going to fix my computer,’ and I had to tell them—as soon as I get my tree done,” Hogg said while standing across the street from the Gravely-Lester Art Garden and looking at his art of lights from a distance. “I just really get a lot out of doing this when so many people tell me how much they enjoy it when they drive by.”
Last year’s tree was fitted with 3,000 lights, and this year’s version has more than 3,600.
Santa Claus was on hand to countdown the lighting of the tree, but before he began, Pinkston stepped in to explain what looked like the outline of a pig suspended in the air.
“We do have a flying pig, and that is Ian’s signature for his design,” Pinkston said. “And it’s not a pig; it’s a hog.”
This year’s event lacked the dozens of families and a live performance by the Martinsville High School Jazz Band that it had at last year’s pre-pandemic event, but once the tree was lit and the sun fell behind the Blue Ridge Mountains, the spectacular “tree” formed by wire and lights suspended between two large trees in the garden warmed the grounds with the spirit of Christmas.
“I just want to thank everyone that’s reached out with support over the years for me doing my light projects, and it means a lot with what everyone says about them,” Hogg said to the virtual audience. “I hope that everyone enjoys this, and I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas this year, and I hope next year we have this [art garden] full of people.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him
@billdwyatt.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!