WATCH NOW: Piedmont Arts lights up the garden with spectacular Christmas tree

For the third time in as many years, Piedmont Arts on Thursday evening lit the lights on a towering Christmas tree in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at the corner of Starling Avenue and Mulberry Road.

But this year it was different.

“Thank you for being with us virtually,” Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said to a camera connected to the organization’s Facebook page. “We’re so sorry that we cannot be together this year, but we want everybody to stay safe so we can be together next year and gather with large crowds.”

Ian Hogg has a computer consulting business but has become known as the resident lighting artist in Martinsville with his projects on display during the holidays.

“I’ve had five or six people come up to me already and say, ‘When are you going to fix my computer,’ and I had to tell them—as soon as I get my tree done,” Hogg said while standing across the street from the Gravely-Lester Art Garden and looking at his art of lights from a distance. “I just really get a lot out of doing this when so many people tell me how much they enjoy it when they drive by.”

Last year’s tree was fitted with 3,000 lights, and this year’s version has more than 3,600.