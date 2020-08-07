WATCH NOW: Piedmont Arts' new exhibit has a garden flair

The work of each artist is displayed both on the walls and on pedestals of the Hooker Garrett Gallery. Included on the pedestals are some of the tools of their trade.

On the way up to the Hooker Gallery, you encounter encaustic (hot wax) designs by Crotchett. They are delicate, almost lacy geometric and symmetrical designs in dreamy, calming colors.

“Her work is inspired by patterns,” Moore said. “She likes to meld traditional Old World patterns she creates herself with more Westernized” looks.

Potter’s works are weavings of fibers she creates herself out of flax, mulberry wood, local grasses and cottons. She also makes papers out of those materials.

Another weaver is Benitez, whose 216-inch woven panels hang, doubled, from the ceiling, for the visitor to walk among and between.

A collection of painted circles by Gregson is arranged artfully across the floor. “They send an image, and you lay it out however it fits in your space” following the general idea of that image, Moore said.

Three bold and vibrant paintings, as well as a collection of smaller prints, by Bolduan were inspired by that artist’s travels to China, Moore said.

Bowring’s angular abstracts are each inspired by different places, she said.

Tapia has two bold watercolors made of multiple pieces, attached to the wall with magnets.

In the Lynwood Artists Gallery is “Journey,” a collection of paintings and wood items by local woodturner and painter Charlie Knighton.

The title of Knighton’s exhibit indicates two types of journeys, Moore said: the literal journeys of various places he has traveled to in his life, as well as the metaphorical journey of his growth as an artist.