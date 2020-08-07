WATCH NOW: Piedmont Arts' new exhibit has a garden flair

At Piedmont Arts, the colors and feelings of gardens outside come inside.
“The Garden” features work inspired by or reminiscent of the glowing pleasures and calm of being in a garden. The works are by Jorge Benitez, Ruth Bolduan, Sally Bowring, Cat Crotchett, Reni Gower, Chris Gregson, Melissa Potter and Javier Tapia, and they are curated by Benitez and Gower.
“Everything is inspired by the garden and what it means to people – a place of respite,” Piedmont Arts Director of Exhibitions Bernadette Moore said.
Your tour through the exhibit, which opened Saturday and continue through Oct. 10, starts before you even enter the building, with three larger-than-life vinyl lace designs on Piedmont Arts’ windows. Those intricately cut, white window adornments were made by Gower specifically for those windows, Moore said.
The work of each artist is displayed both on the walls and on pedestals of the Hooker Garrett Gallery. Included on the pedestals are some of the tools of their trade.
On the way up to the Hooker Gallery, you encounter encaustic (hot wax) designs by Crotchett. They are delicate, almost lacy geometric and symmetrical designs in dreamy, calming colors.
“Her work is inspired by patterns,” Moore said. “She likes to meld traditional Old World patterns she creates herself with more Westernized” looks.
Potter’s works are weavings of fibers she creates herself out of flax, mulberry wood, local grasses and cottons. She also makes papers out of those materials.
Another weaver is Benitez, whose 216-inch woven panels hang, doubled, from the ceiling, for the visitor to walk among and between.
A collection of painted circles by Gregson is arranged artfully across the floor. “They send an image, and you lay it out however it fits in your space” following the general idea of that image, Moore said.
Three bold and vibrant paintings, as well as a collection of smaller prints, by Bolduan were inspired by that artist’s travels to China, Moore said.
Bowring’s angular abstracts are each inspired by different places, she said.
Tapia has two bold watercolors made of multiple pieces, attached to the wall with magnets.
In the Lynwood Artists Gallery is “Journey,” a collection of paintings and wood items by local woodturner and painter Charlie Knighton.
The title of Knighton’s exhibit indicates two types of journeys, Moore said: the literal journeys of various places he has traveled to in his life, as well as the metaphorical journey of his growth as an artist.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
