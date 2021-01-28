WATCH NOW: Piedmont Arts' new exhibits are quite different

“The Barbershop Series” features “Jason’s journey from boy to man, from husband to father,” Moore said. They are paintings from the milestones of life, such as a young couple with a new baby.

There is a painting of Franklin in a barber shop giving his young son his first haircut – and on the wall around the corner, of an older Franklin giving his father his last haircut.

The paintings of “I Am” give the feeling you’re standing or sitting right there in conversation with the subjects.

In “History,” four women are sitting outdoors, three leaning in listening to the fourth talking. You can feel the caress of the sun on your skin and taste the outdoor air just through the interplay of colors and light on the women’s skin and clothes.

In “A Trinity,” you’ve just walked up to three cheerful women, perhaps on their way to church, each holding a chrysanthemum.

And more

In the Lynwood Artists Gallery is “Virginia: Changing Topographies,” a collection of photographs by John Kinney.