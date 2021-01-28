WATCH NOW: Piedmont Arts' new exhibits are quite different

The gallery level of Piedmont Arts is divided into two opposite experiences: the stark, contained black and white photography of Ansel Adams and the lively, colorful, vibrant paintings of Jason Franklin.
Adams (1902-1984) was an American landscape photographer and environmentalist known for his black and white images of the West.
The “Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature” exhibit has 43 original photographs and two books featuring his photography, all on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Each is an original print developed by Adams and bears his signature.
Adams was a lifelong advocate for environmental conservation, Piedmont Arts Director of Exhibitions Bernadette Moore said.
“From his teen years, he was a member of the Sierra Club, a group dedicated to protecting the wild places of the earth,” she said. “He honed his photography skills as a member of this club and used his activism as a segue to working for the Department of the Interior photographing national parks.”
Many of his most famous photographs were taken at Yosemite National Park. It was there he took his first pictures, with a camera given to him there by his father when he was 14.
Through careful composition and chemical-development techniques, his photographs have the range from “the darkest darks to the lightest lights,” Moore pointed out.
In his stress of the importance of landscape, “he kept his horizon high, to emphasize the grandeur of the land,” rather than share too much space with sky, she said.
He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1980 for his advocacy, which helped expand the National Park system.
Adams “also worked to elevate photography to a fine art form,” Moore said, “and was instrumental in the creation of the Museum of Modern Arts’ photography department.”
Music interested him as well. When he was 12, he taught himself to read music and play piano. Background music in the galleries is of Adams playing classical compositions on piano.
He once was quoted as saying, “I can look at a fine photograph and sometimes I can her music, not in a sentimental sense, but structurally ... I don’t try to do it. It just sometimes comes. It’s a synesthetic reaction.”
Jason Franklin
Two series by Raleigh, N.C., painter Jason Franklin hang in the Pannill Gallery: “The Barbershop Series” and “I Am.”
“I visualize simple situations in extraordinary ways using color, size, composition, and contrast as a premise for my imagery,” his Artist Statement states. “Many of my works document some facet of American living and it celebrates our indomitable spirit. I prefer to tell quiet stories that resonate with the viewer after multiple viewings.”
“The Barbershop Series” features “Jason’s journey from boy to man, from husband to father,” Moore said. They are paintings from the milestones of life, such as a young couple with a new baby.
There is a painting of Franklin in a barber shop giving his young son his first haircut – and on the wall around the corner, of an older Franklin giving his father his last haircut.
The paintings of “I Am” give the feeling you’re standing or sitting right there in conversation with the subjects.
In “History,” four women are sitting outdoors, three leaning in listening to the fourth talking. You can feel the caress of the sun on your skin and taste the outdoor air just through the interplay of colors and light on the women’s skin and clothes.
In “A Trinity,” you’ve just walked up to three cheerful women, perhaps on their way to church, each holding a chrysanthemum.
And more
In the Lynwood Artists Gallery is “Virginia: Changing Topographies,” a collection of photographs by John Kinney.
“His pieces tell the story of the sprawl of development in Northern Virginia and how it is overtaking the landscapes, and how many of the residents are happy to preserve those landscapes,” Moore said.
Also at Piedmont Arts are artworks by local school students.
The exhibits will be on display through Feb. 27. A closing reception is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; call 276-632-3221 to RSVP.
Virtual Family Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Led by Education Coordinator Sarah Short, this online-only event will feature story time, drawing and an easy craft with items you can find around your house (paper, drawing utensils, scissors, toilet paper rolls) and a performance of the musical “The Little Red Hen” by Virginia Repertory Theatre. Virtual Family Day is appropriate for pre-K to third grade. To watch it, go to Link: https://vimeo.com/477790397 and enter password E#sp7N.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com