WATCH NOW: Piedmont Arts springs back from pandemic restrictions

Last year, Piedmont Arts was still in forced closure when its popular Expressions open-entry art exhibit was supposed to have been held.
This year, Expressions will be back – just with some pandemic-safety measures in place.
Dancing for the Arts, also, could not be held last year. Now that major fundraising competition is set for March 2022, after a postponement date of Saturday didn’t work out, either.
Meanwhile, as the heavy hand of the COVID-19 pandemic gradually lifts, Piedmont Arts is aiming to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a variety of events optimistically planned for this summer.
A semi-formal gala called “Jubilee” will be on June 11. The initial music will feature piano, violin and flute, “then we turn it up a notch with Kevin Lewis and 5 Brothers” for a big brass sound, Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said. Heavy hors d’oeurves will be served, along with champagne, wine, beer and a special cocktail, called the White Diamond.
A luncheon will be on June 22. Speakers and a film being made by Barbara Parker will highlight Piedmont Arts’ history.
On Aug. 14, Piedmont Arts will host a community-wide celebration Family Day in the Art Garden and galleries that will feature a “big family performance, activities and snacks,” Pinkston said.
These three events are planned so that the anniversary celebration would be “all-inclusive, and have several different events that reach everybody in the community,” Pinkston said.
Last year, the pandemic lockdown hit right as Piedmont Arts was going to open the exhibit “16 Hands.”
“We had this amazing exhibit in our galleries that no one saw for four months,” Director of Exhibitions Bernadette Moore said.
During those four months of lockdown, museums could not open. That included the time Expressions had been scheduled to run but could not – so museum staff never took down “16 Hands.”
On June 12, Piedmont Arts reopened under strict new safety guidelines, and “everybody was finally able to see 16 Hands,” Moore said.
Meanwhile, the pandemic also hit Piedmont Arts heavily in the fundraising side of things.
“The majority of our income is from programming, and because of the pandemic, our programming has been flat,” Pinkston said. “We canceled, rescheduled and canceled again. That income has been non-existent.
“People are keeping up their memberships and their contributions, and I am just trying to apply for every single grant I get wind of.”
The loss of fundraising events did not hurt the staffing at Piedmont Arts. All staff remain the same, except for the part-time position of education coordinator. Sarah Short took over that post vacated by Becki Wiliams-Vasquez, who moved to North Carolina.
Dancing for the Arts
Dancing for the Arts, a significant fundraiser, now is scheduled for March 5, 2022. The original date was April 4, 2020.
When this event was postponed last year, it was given a new date of March 27, 2021, but as the pandemic continued to rage, it wasn’t even feasible for the teams to practice safely, let alone hold an event for a large audience, Pinkston said.
“The teams and the sponsors have been very understanding,” she said.
Piedmont Arts will do DFTA up big next year, even with a new kickoff, she said.
The DFTA teams are:
- Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd, dancing paso doble with coach Jane Leizer.
- Lori Fox and Keith Ritchie, dancing salsa with coach Shannon Hornsby.
- Ginger Gardner and Hasan Davis, dancing quickstep with coach Catherine Rodenbough.
- Katie Garrett and Rob King, dancing the waltz with coach Kendra Arnold.
- Brooke Holyfield and Brian Williams, dancing tango with coach Rodenbough.
- Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg, dancing cha cha with coach Stacey Davis.
- Sandy Strayer and Wayne Moore, dancing the fox trot with coaching by Jane Leizer.
- Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler, dancing swing with coaching from Stacey Davis.
Like "Dancing with the Stars," 50% of each team's final score is tallied from votes and 50% is tallied from scores awarded by the judges during the contest. Each vote costs $1, and people can vote as often as they want. The dollar value doubles by joining Piedmont Arts, or renewing or upgrading a membership. Voting will be done through the day of the event at www.piedmontarts.org. Votes also will be taken during the event.
Expressions
“Expressions” is an annual open-entry exhibition of work by artists from southern Virginia and the surrounding area. People may enter one or two pieces of art each in “Expressions.” The entry date will be May 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
When art pieces are accepted for “Expressions” that day, people will stay in their cars in the parking lot and go into the receiving room in turn. The big garage-style door will be open for air flow, Moore said.
“There was no way we could safely accept work” the way the used to, with people coming into the receiving room at will, Pinkston said.
But after that new style of drop-off, everything else about “Expressions” will run as it normally does, Moore said.
Lynwood artists will sort the works into categories.
“Expressions” will open in late May with a reception that will require an RSVP because of limited capacity. People will have to wear face coverings.
“Our caterer has done an amazing job providing individual servings,” said Pinkston, referring to Third Bay. Each hors d’oeurves is served in a little cup, and they are foods that can be eaten by hand, no utensils necessary.
For entry rules and information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
Now at Piedmont Arts
The museum's current exhibits are "National Watercolor Society 153rd Annual International Exhibition," "Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition" and "Water Ladies."
Located at 215 Starling Ave., Piedmont Arts is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com