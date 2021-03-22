WATCH NOW: Piedmont Arts springs back from pandemic restrictions

These three events are planned so that the anniversary celebration would be “all-inclusive, and have several different events that reach everybody in the community,” Pinkston said.

Last year, the pandemic lockdown hit right as Piedmont Arts was going to open the exhibit “16 Hands.”

“We had this amazing exhibit in our galleries that no one saw for four months,” Director of Exhibitions Bernadette Moore said.

During those four months of lockdown, museums could not open. That included the time Expressions had been scheduled to run but could not – so museum staff never took down “16 Hands.”

On June 12, Piedmont Arts reopened under strict new safety guidelines, and “everybody was finally able to see 16 Hands,” Moore said.

Meanwhile, the pandemic also hit Piedmont Arts heavily in the fundraising side of things.

“The majority of our income is from programming, and because of the pandemic, our programming has been flat,” Pinkston said. “We canceled, rescheduled and canceled again. That income has been non-existent.

“People are keeping up their memberships and their contributions, and I am just trying to apply for every single grant I get wind of.”