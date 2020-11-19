WATCH NOW: 'The Art of the Quilt' returns to Piedmont Arts

There’s no time that makes us think more of quilts than these first snappy cold days of the season.

It’s also the time for Piedmont Arts’ popular biennial art exhibit, “The Art of the Quilt,” which is on display now.

Seventy-two quilts, including wearables, by 42 artists hang all through the galleries. It’s a mixture of machine- and hand-quilted pieces “and a lot of techniques,” Piedmont Arts Director of Exhibitions Bernadette Moore said.

Co-curated by master quilter Linda Fiedler and quilter Betty Blessin, this exhibit will be open through Jan. 9 in the Hooker Garrett Gallery. The theme is “Anything Goes.”

As well as the traditional sewing of pieces of fabric together into patterns that make blocks and other shapes, there’s also applique and thread-painting, which is using thread to create areas of pattern and color as if by having been painted.

A quilt is defined as being in three layers, and two of Fiedlers’ quilts take a unique approach to that: The middle layer is air.

These light pieces of art hang near glass doors, where the sunlight glows through them. They are made of bubble wrap covered on one side with a design created by pieces of tape of different colors, creating a luminescent effect.