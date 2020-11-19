WATCH NOW: 'The Art of the Quilt' returns to Piedmont Arts

There’s no time that makes us think more of quilts than these first snappy cold days of the season.
It’s also the time for Piedmont Arts’ popular biennial art exhibit, “The Art of the Quilt,” which is on display now.
Seventy-two quilts, including wearables, by 42 artists hang all through the galleries. It’s a mixture of machine- and hand-quilted pieces “and a lot of techniques,” Piedmont Arts Director of Exhibitions Bernadette Moore said.
Co-curated by master quilter Linda Fiedler and quilter Betty Blessin, this exhibit will be open through Jan. 9 in the Hooker Garrett Gallery. The theme is “Anything Goes.”
As well as the traditional sewing of pieces of fabric together into patterns that make blocks and other shapes, there’s also applique and thread-painting, which is using thread to create areas of pattern and color as if by having been painted.
A quilt is defined as being in three layers, and two of Fiedlers’ quilts take a unique approach to that: The middle layer is air.
These light pieces of art hang near glass doors, where the sunlight glows through them. They are made of bubble wrap covered on one side with a design created by pieces of tape of different colors, creating a luminescent effect.
Some quilts are strong and bold, such as the vibrant, 78-by-78-inch “Rectangles Lighten the Square” by Scott Murkin and the 58-by-68-inch shape-play “Circle Round” by Fiedler, and others are intricately delicate, such as the ivory and light colored “Joy of Spring” by Jackie Perry.
There are a few surprises, such as “Quarantine Dream” by Connie Kincius Griner – against a dark blue background, on a bottom corner a cartoon-style head rested on a pillow dreams of, bright and dominant in the opposite upper corner, a roll of toilet paper. Another of her quilts is “Cut the Mustard,” featuring a jar of mustard and question marks.
The Fiber and Stitch Arts Collective of Charlottesville has on display a collection of quilts by members in its Van Gogh Challenge. Two walls are covered in quilts of their own designs, as inspired by the paintings of Vincent Van Gogh.
Those quilts have a vibrant, wild look to them, many with the Van Gogh signature red poppies – and one by Toni Lockart with strong, lively purple poppies and winding green stems, titled “What if Van Gogh Loved Purple.”
Quilts by the Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild hang in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. Displayed in the hall leading to that gallery are quilts in the guild’s challenge: evoking songs with a color in their title.
Instead of by name, they are identified by number, such as No. 9’s rotund lady at the beach in “Itsy Bitsy Polkadot Bikini;” various quilts in traditional styles; and a few renditions of Prince’s song “Purple Rain.”
Visitors will vote for the best of those quilts, so the quilters’ names are not on display.
Also with Piedmont Arts:
The annual Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops concert will not be presented this year because of the pandemic. Last year, it was canceled because of heavy snow on the show date.
The Piedmont Arts tree-lighting, featuring the larger-than-life design made purely of Christmas lights, by Ian Hogg, will be on Dec. 3. The tree will be lit at sunset, and people will be able to watch it from home by looking for a link at www.piedmontarts.org at 5 p.m.
The next exhibit will be “Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature,” on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Jan. 22 through Feb. 27.
VMFA on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century will be there on Jan. 22 and 23, with an Artmobile Family Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
