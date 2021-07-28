WATCH NOW: TheatreWorks will leave audience in the dark until 'Wait Until Dark'

TheatreWorks Community Players’ first in-person show in more than a year brings the experience from the main character’s point of view.

In “Wait Until Dark,” protagonist Susy Hendrix is a blind housewife who becomes the target of three con men. The audience experiences the story in the dark, with voices, sound effects and spot-lighting coming from all over the theater.

It’s immersion theater, a whole new experience in the Black Box, as other senses are heightened without the distraction of the visuals.

It all started as an adaptation to whatever pandemic restrictions might be in place by show time.

Director Tom Berry said he chose that show because it didn’t require a stage, and that allowed the chairs to be set all around the room for social distancing. Fifty chairs fit in, spaced well apart, whereas with a stage it only could have been 15.

Now that restrictions have been eased, negating the need for such distancing, it’s still good that producers have this unique show, he said.

“This is our transitioning back to live theater. It’s a unique theater experience, and we are doing something we’ve never done before. It’s a lot of fun and we’ve got a great cast,” he said.