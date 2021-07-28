WATCH NOW: TheatreWorks will leave audience in the dark until 'Wait Until Dark'

TheatreWorks Community Players’ first in-person show in more than a year brings the experience from the main character’s point of view.
In “Wait Until Dark,” protagonist Susy Hendrix is a blind housewife who becomes the target of three con men. The audience experiences the story in the dark, with voices, sound effects and spot-lighting coming from all over the theater.
It’s immersion theater, a whole new experience in the Black Box, as other senses are heightened without the distraction of the visuals.
It all started as an adaptation to whatever pandemic restrictions might be in place by show time.
Director Tom Berry said he chose that show because it didn’t require a stage, and that allowed the chairs to be set all around the room for social distancing. Fifty chairs fit in, spaced well apart, whereas with a stage it only could have been 15.
Now that restrictions have been eased, negating the need for such distancing, it’s still good that producers have this unique show, he said.
“This is our transitioning back to live theater. It’s a unique theater experience, and we are doing something we’ve never done before. It’s a lot of fun and we’ve got a great cast,” he said.
The play was written in 1967, so it includes some aspects that you wouldn’t much come across today: The dialing of telephones is by rotary. Susy Hendrix’s husband naively carries a doll a stranger at an airport asked him to bring with him on a flight.
In fact, that’s where the problems begin: That doll was stuffed full of heroin, and the con men try to get it back from the Hendrixes, who are oblivious. The problem is that the doll is lost – because Gloria, the child who lives in the apartment above, had stolen it.
As Suzy Hendrix, stage veteran Lanetta Byrd shows in her role the vulnerabilities of not being able to see – and also the advantages, as her stronger reliance on the other senses lead her to clues the other characters miss.
Wes George is Suzy’s husband, Sam Hendrix; Mackenzie Morrison is Gloria, the girl upstairs who sometimes runs errands for Suzy. The con men are Harry Roat, played by Jim Woods; Mike Talman, by Don Grayson; and Sgt. Calino, by Rick Ward. Brayden Lynch plays the Policeman, plus performs many of the sound effects.
This show could be called Mike Greco’s baptism by fire as technician, managing all the changes in direction from the sound, and the eerie effects of lighting.
“It took three weeks to program the computer” to set off the combinations of sounds, speakers and lights, Berry said.
“Wait Until Dark” is Greco’s first experience with TheatreWorks, “and I’ve been telling him, ‘Believe me, Mike, every other show will be easier.’ For tech, it’s been pretty interesting.”
Greco said he was encouraged by co-worker Byrd to get involved with TheatreWorks. A native of Lexington, N.C., he has a background in technology.
As the show was being created, he set up more than 200 orders of cues, and in total the cues “use probably 1,000 different programs we plugged into that system,” Greco said.
As the show plays out, Greco hits each cue in order. However, if a line is dropped or any change made to any part, he has to be quick on his toes to get to the appropriate cue which at that point would be out of order.
The audience sees the cast at the end of the show, when they come out to take their bows.
