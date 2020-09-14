WATCH NOW: Watercolor painter Jane Iten remembered for impact on the arts scene

Jane Iten, whose funeral will be Friday, was a friendly hometown girl who had a second life as a nationally renowned artist.

Iten was found dead Thursday evening by her daughter. Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, both in person and livestreamed on Facebook.

Robin Iten Porter, who lives in Pittsboro, N.C., said neither she nor her mother’s best friend, Judy Thurston, got any responses from her mother on Thursday, so she drove to Ridgeway to see her.

“She was sitting up reclined on her couch,” Porter said. “She had the quilt that Karen [Despot] had made of my dad’s old shirts tucked around her, sitting up, very peaceful.”

Her mother had not been feeling well lately, she said, with “some upper respiratory” problems and a slight fever of 99.4.

“Of course we immediately thought of COVID,” she said, so last Tuesday she took her mother to get tested for it. Friday – two days after the test and the day after she died -- the test results came back negative.

Porter said her sister-in-law, a registered nurse, and another medical professional told her that, based on the pressure on the chest and the fatigue, plus the fact that she had high blood pressure, her mother probably had been suffering from the aftereffects of a heart attack.

Iten’s first life

It was fitting that her mother was wrapped in her father’s shirts when she died, Porter said, because “They were soul mates.”

Jane and Joseph Iten owned and operated Iten Equipment Company, which provided equipment to the furniture industry. They ran the office in their house and had a warehouse in Axton.