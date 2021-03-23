West Piedmont Health District's positivity rate matches lowest since pandemic first struck

Positive tests for the coronavirus in the West Piedmont Health District have reached their lowest point since the pandemic first struck in the district.
Data reported Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health showed that the 7-day rolling average of positive outcomes has dipped to 3.8% of 63,081 tests that have been conducted.
That’s the lowest point measured since 3.5% was reported on March 20, 2020, the same day the first positive test for coronavirus was found in Franklin County.
The West Piedmont Health District had seen an average of as high as nearly 22% back in January, when new cases were setting their post-holiday records.
Statewide the positivity rate is 5.6%, and scientists say 5% positivity is the threshold for controlling the virus’s spread in a community.
Meanwhile, there were only 10 new deaths from COVID-19 recorded in Virginia as of 5 p.m. Monday, and one of those was in Patrick County.
That's the 41st resident of the county – VDH tracks all data by residence -- and 303rd person from the West Piedmont Health District to succumb to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
It's uncertain when this death might have occurred, because VDH checks death certificates and other documents before adding to its database.
Recently there were subtractions in death counts in some areas because of reclassifications of cause.
For instance the West Piedmont Health District last week was reduced by one case of a victim in his or her 30s. Sometimes, VDH officials have said, research proves that the classification of cause had been incorrect.
After a few days of no new deaths in the district, the 7-day rolling average is down to 0.286, its lowest point since it was at 0.857 on Feb. 19. It had reached a record 6.571 on March 3.
We never know much about victims of COVID-19, but we can extract some basic demographic information from updates in VDH’s database.
We know, for instance, that of the five most recent deaths, three were at least 80 years old, and two were in their 60s. All were white, and three were men, one was female, and the gender of one was not reported.
These follow the patterns of all 303 deaths, which show 228 of them to be at least 70 years old, 219 to be white and 162 to be male.
Meanwhile, there were 15 new cases of the virus in the health district, VDH reported Tuesday morning, and the 7-day rolling average remains at 13.
Henry County had nine of those cases, with three reported in Martinsville, two in Franklin County and one in Patrick County. Henry County also had a new hospitalization.
West Piedmont Health District data as of March 23
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,318
|305
|120
|12,743
|4,828
|25.21%
|Martinsville
|1,534
|136
|71
|3,353
|1280
|26.09%
|Patrick County
|1,269
|97
|41
|3,566
|1470
|20.09%
|Franklin County
|3,806
|139
|71
|13,575
|4,816
|24.22%
|West Piedmont total
|10,927
|677
|303
|4.90%
|33,237
|12,394
|24.23%
|Danville
|4,138
|250
|122
|10,859
|4,648
|26.44%
|Pittsylvania County
|5,242
|211
|75
|3.80%
|14,924
|7,462
|24.73%
|Virginia
|607,234
|25,948
|10,137
|5.60%
|2,087,082
|1,142,467
|24.50%
Outbreak update
VDH officials also cleared up somewhat the issue discovered Friday about outbreaks at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab and Stanleytown Health & Rehab, which had been active two weeks ago and then pending closure as of March 12.
In the update of VDH’s outbreak database on Friday, these most-recent outbreaks at those facilities showed neither to be active, pending closure or closed.
VDH requires no active cases over specific periods of time as facilities move from active to closed.
When VDH officials checked the database on Monday morning to respond to the Bulletin, the facilities were back on the “pending” list.
Spokesperson Nancy Bell said this would not be the first time that facilities temporarily dropped out of the database during updating.
Vaccine rates rising
Vaccination data showed Tuesday that 1 in 4 residents of the health district (33,237) had received at least one shot of one of the three vaccines being offered, and 1 in 10 is now fully vaccinated.
Martinsville, which for weeks had lagged the district in shots to residents, now has the highest rate of first shots (26.1%) and at 10% trails only Franklin County (10.4%) in the rate of residents being fully vaccinated.
The city had shown the worst rate per 100,000 residents and now is among the best, with a rate of 26,709 having received one shot and 10,196 being fully vaccinated. Both those figures are best in the district.
The district is almost identical to state averages for having had the first shot, which show that 2,087,082 (or 24.5%) have had at least one dose, but lagging the 13.4% statewide who had been fully vaccinated.
The health district and its partners at hospitals and pharmacies continue to distribute vaccines created by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, and FEMA has a statewide regional clinic open in Danville.
It’s uncertain when VDH might move into Phase 1C, which will open the process to more residents.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.