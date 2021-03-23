West Piedmont Health District's positivity rate matches lowest since pandemic first struck

Recently there were subtractions in death counts in some areas because of reclassifications of cause.

For instance the West Piedmont Health District last week was reduced by one case of a victim in his or her 30s. Sometimes, VDH officials have said, research proves that the classification of cause had been incorrect.

After a few days of no new deaths in the district, the 7-day rolling average is down to 0.286, its lowest point since it was at 0.857 on Feb. 19. It had reached a record 6.571 on March 3.

We never know much about victims of COVID-19, but we can extract some basic demographic information from updates in VDH’s database.

We know, for instance, that of the five most recent deaths, three were at least 80 years old, and two were in their 60s. All were white, and three were men, one was female, and the gender of one was not reported.

These follow the patterns of all 303 deaths, which show 228 of them to be at least 70 years old, 219 to be white and 162 to be male.

Meanwhile, there were 15 new cases of the virus in the health district, VDH reported Tuesday morning, and the 7-day rolling average remains at 13.