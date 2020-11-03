Former Judge Martin Clark's latest book wins award

Patrick County author Martin Clark’s latest book, “The Substitution Order,” has won the People’s Choice Award for Fiction in the 23rd annual Library of Virginia Literacy Awards. He will receive an engraved crystal replica of his novel and a $2500 cash prize.
This year’s awards conference was the first one every done virtually, according to a press release from the Library of Virginia. Events started on Oct. 13 with discussion panels featuring the Fiction, Poetry and Nonfiction Award finalists through Oct. 15. Best-selling author Adriana Trigiani was the host (her 13th time), and historian Douglas Brinkley was the features speaker.
Other award-winners were:
- Poetry: Benjamín Naka–Hasebe Kingsley, Colonize Me”
- Nonfiction: Tressie McMillan Cottom, “Thick: And Other Essays”
- People’s Choice Award for Nonfiction: Craig Shirley, “Mary Ball Washington”
- Art In Literature: The Mary Lynn Kotz Award: Philip J. Deloria, “Becoming Mary Sully: Toward an American Indian Abstract”
“I’m very grateful for the award,” Clark stated in a press release. “All the nominated books are excellent. The biggest possible thanks to readers who took the time to go online and vote for me. As always, I’m especially indebted to my friends and neighbors in Patrick County for their help, support and kindness.”
The Substitution Order appeared on several bestseller lists, and the audio version became a national number one bestseller. The New York Times called the book “a great legal thriller” and selected it as an Editors’ Choice, The Washington Post praised it as “ingenious,” and, in a starred review, Publishers Weekly described it as “masterly.” Entertainment Weekly has noted that “Clark is, hands down, our finest legal-thriller writer.”
