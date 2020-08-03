From pillow to pages: Former Henry County resident Lee Houston has translated his PTSD experiences from Vietnam into a book

It’s not a take you often hear, but Vietnam veteran and former Henry County resident Lee Houston said he was excited when he signed up to fight overseas.
Ever since his ancestors came to America in 1630, each generation performed service to the country through the military. Even though he was three and a half years into a 4-year college degree when action started heating up in Vietnam in the mid-1960s, Houston said, he knew it was time to follow in the family tradition.
He was 21, a student at North Carolina State University, and he worked out a deal to finish out the semester. In January 1966 Houston found himself in the United States Army.
Like many veterans of Vietnam Houston fought tough fights, endured traumatic experiences and returned home with many nightmares embedded in his psyche. He also came home to a country that didn't appreciate the war or the men who were fighting it.
And, like many veterans with those experiences, he developed post traumatic stress disorder, which through therapy led him to write and publish his memoirs about the war as his way of telling the stories of the tens of thousands who fought and died in South Vietnam.
“An Enlisted Man's Point of View: Lessons Learned in the 199th” was published last month.
Houston now lives in Galax, where he is a Methodist minister, but you may recognize his name from the six years (1986-1991) he spent as general manager of Pulaski Furniture's division in Ridgeway or as vice president of operations at Gravely Furniture in 1978-85.
But before all of that, he was a young man with a goal who was completing his basic training in South Carolina, Georgia and California and, like many his age, flying off to the Mekong Delta, near Saigon in South Vietnam.
“I was in there when it was just at the beginning of the build-up. It still wasn’t in the news every night at that time,” Houston said. “The attitude changed quickly after that, but I just felt that I needed to do my duty, so I joined.”
The mosquitoes
Having nearly completed college and having a high aptitude test score upon entering, the Army placed Houston among experienced World War II soldiers, Korean War soldiers and West Point graduates. As part of the Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as the Old Guard, 199th Light Infantry Brigade, Houston and other soldiers were considered an experimental unit. The 199th researched guerrilla warfare to better understand the style of fighting taking place in Vietnam.
“We studied the tactics of guerrillas,” Houston said. “We didn’t care what side they fought for, we were just interested in who had been very successful.”
One veteran told Houston that guerrilla fighters were like mosquitoes – that you could be outside enjoying yourself, and then a few of the insects would show up and drive you crazy, he said. No matter how hard you tried to swat them, they always evaded attack and came right back.
Another veteran likened the fighting to squirrel hunting, except the squirrels had rifles. Houston expressed that the only way to kill a squirrel was to be in the woods before first light and to sit completely still until they came out of their nests to eat just before sunup, and that’s what the American soldiers did with the Viet Cong.
Different kind of fighting
As a machine gunner, Houston faced brutal combat. And it wasn’t anything like what his ancestral line of veterans experienced.
“The Army had been set up to fight a European war, and in Europe, the whole idea was to hold the ground. In other words, you see maps and battles in World War II – you see lines. On this side of the line are the Americans and the British, and on this side of the line are the Germans and on that side of the line are the Russians,” Houston said. “But Vietnam was guerrilla warfare.
"When America first went over there, we had tanks and armor and all kinds of stuff like that. We had tactics for fighting in Europe. But when we got to Vietnam, we had no idea how to fight a guerilla war because there’s no front. They don’t care. They attack you at their opportunity.”
Instead of fighting a war of occupation, the 199th sought out and met the Viet Cong wherever they were, and that’s where they would fight.
“They didn’t like fights unless it was very close, because if they were very close, we couldn’t call in our artillery or helicopters or gunships because we’d kill ourselves,” Houston said. “By fighting close, we were jumping right in where they were and not giving them a chance. We didn’t let them fight their war.”
Also unique to the Vietnam War compared to prior American conflicts, there weren’t additional units at the rear ready to take on the front when soldiers felt fatigued. Houston recalled getting back to base via helicopter after a full day of fighting and then getting right back on the helicopter the next day to fight some more, day in and day out.
He wound up earning a Purple Heart for being wounded in combat.
3 years and Kent State
Although he was excited to join the Army in 1966, by 1969 when Houston returned home, he didn’t speak of his military service to anyone. He recalled soldiers being spat on in American airports, being called baby killers and being accused of being strung out on drugs.
Houston said he knew those widespread accusations were false – and he had experienced the exact opposite overseas, where soldiers gave children candy bars and supplied families with food – but they weren’t terms he wanted to be associated with.
With his service behind him from an outwardly view, Houston’s life stateside picked up right where he had left off. Well, sort of. Instead of signing up for classes to finish his last semester, he decided to attend college for another two and a half years, earning a bachelor's degree from N.C. State and a master's degree in communications from UNC-Greensboro.
“I went straight back to college. I changed my major primarily because I had been in for mechanical engineering,” Houston said. “I came back, and the bottom had fallen out of that market, so I got a degree in industrial engineering and did furniture manufacturing.”
One day in class, his professor brought up the Vietnam War. This was just after May 1970, when National Guard soldiers shot and killed four antiwar demonstrators and injured nine at Kent State University.
“I finally spoke up. They were going around, and I was hearing all of this nonsense. I finally spoke up and said, ‘I’m a veteran from Vietnam,’” Houston said.
Change of 9-11
He said he told the class that in his opinion, police should have been dispatched to the protests rather than the National Guard. He said police are trained to bring peace and order, whereas soldiers are trained to kill. But he said no one heard what he had to say.
“They said, ‘Oh, you’ve got to feel that way because you fought over there.’ I said, ‘No sir. I feel that way because that’s the truth,’” Houston said. “But of course no one was interested in the truth. There was kind of a mob mentality that had consumed America.”
It wasn’t until after Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists executed multiple attacks on American soil, that Houston noticed a national attitude shift toward Vietnam veterans.
“In Afghanistan and Iraq, when those wars started up, people began to relook at the thing that happened and re-evaluate how they had treated the troops. Because now they saw the soldiers, how they had to do things,” Houston said.
A diagnosis
Living with the harrowing, high-stress experiences he had overseas and vastly dealing with the memories alone for decades, the instances replayed in Houston’s mind whenever his head would hit the pillow. Eventually, the veteran’s nightmares became so bad that he actively avoided sleep.
“I have PTSD. I didn’t know it. I had the symptoms, and in my case, as with most cases, nightmares. I would go to civilian doctors – I say that, meaning doctors with no veteran experience – and they would treat me for depression, but it never helped,” Houston said. “Finally, I got a brand new doctor. He had done part of his residency in a VA [Veterans Affairs] hospital. He said, ‘You don’t have depression. You have PTSD.’ He made a phone call or two and I ended up almost immediately with the Veteran’s Administration that knows how to deal with this stuff. They put me on six medications – that tells you how sick I was.”
The first night Houston took the new medicines, he said he literally fell asleep in his mashed potatoes.
“My wife, she called, and they changed my medications,” Houston said. “But I didn’t care – I was finally getting some sleep.”
Writing them down
As he learned more about the trauma disorder and how to cope with memories of war in a healthy way, a social worker who specialized in PTSD encouraged Houston to write about his combat experiences on paper. It didn’t matter so much if the names of other soldiers didn’t come to him right away or if the memories appeared choppy or hazy – the professional asked him to write what he remembered when the memories came to mind.
“Now your mind forgets the hard stuff. That’s the nightmare part. Your mind paints over stuff, but it’s still there. She had me remember the things I could and write about it so we could analyze it. What that did is it took it out of my mind,” Houston said.
“See with PTSD, you’re reliving something that happened years ago, but your mind does not know difference between reality and remembering reality. What I was doing, was I was able to take it out of the present and put it back in the past where it belonged. It became history, as opposed to something I was reliving.”
After reading over a dozen of Houston’s vignettes, the social worker suggested turning his memories into a book. Thus sparked the idea for his book.
“They felt like it was something they could give other vets to say, ‘This guy’s a whole lot better than he was.’ You never get rid of this stuff, but I’m happy. I’m not running around like I’ve got depression or anything,” Houston said. “This was therapy that ended up being a book. Everything I did or experienced is not in this book. I see this book as not an autobiography, but it’s about hundreds and hundreds and thousands of soldiers.”
Houston also noted that the publication isn’t a pat on the back for serving his country.
“I don’t want people to see this as ‘Lee Houston: superhero’ or ‘super soldier’ or anything like that because that’s not what I am. What this book is about is an ordinary GI who went over and fought and came home as one of the 30% of combat veterans who have PTSD,” Houston said. “It’s not unusual. My story is not unusual. What I want and wanted to do is present the combat – this is how I got it – and show how [PTSD] has existed through history.”
