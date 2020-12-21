Just what Santa ordered: Books by Martinsville-area people on regional topics

What’s a better gift to receive than a local book for these long months of winter when we’re trapped inside not only by the cold but by the pandemic?

Martinsville’s independent bookseller, Books & Crannies, has a selection of books by local authors and writers with local connections. A table and rack by the door are full of those books, and store owner DeShanta Hairston can order any others, as well.

“I stock so many local books because I feel like I’m the only space in the area that would give local authors the opportunity to get their work out to the community,” Hairston said. “If there are any local authors who would like to stock their books in the store, I don’t turn them away. They’re local, and what better way to get them right out there in their own community?”

The shop, at 50 E. Church St., Suite 4 in uptown Martinsville, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

A sampling of the books includes: