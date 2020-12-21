Just what Santa ordered: Books by Martinsville-area people on regional topics

What’s a better gift to receive than a local book for these long months of winter when we’re trapped inside not only by the cold but by the pandemic?
Martinsville’s independent bookseller, Books & Crannies, has a selection of books by local authors and writers with local connections. A table and rack by the door are full of those books, and store owner DeShanta Hairston can order any others, as well.
“I stock so many local books because I feel like I’m the only space in the area that would give local authors the opportunity to get their work out to the community,” Hairston said. “If there are any local authors who would like to stock their books in the store, I don’t turn them away. They’re local, and what better way to get them right out there in their own community?”
The shop, at 50 E. Church St., Suite 4 in uptown Martinsville, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
A sampling of the books includes:
“His Own Simple Gift” by Helen Clark Hensley, 2020. “In September of 2020, I discovered this story in a secret pocket of my favorite old jewelry box,” the back cover states. “The pink, ink-faded, type-written pages from 1951 share a message that is just as important today as it was 70 years ago.”
“Hugh and the Manatee” by Hensley’s daughter, Dr. Mary Helen Hensley, 2020. “Hugh is a colorful and vibrant boy who enjoys sparkles, theater, swimming and painting his nails. … Two girls, who have relentlessly made fun of him over the years, catch him sitting by the springs with his shoes off. When they spot his pink toenails and start to laugh, a magical pink manatee rises from the water and takes Hugh and the girls on an undersea adventure that will change their lives forever.”
“Patterns of Life: Common Threads that Bind Us Together,” by Libby Bondurant and Elaine Plaster, 2017.
“Henry County, Virginia Heritage Book,” compiled by committee Anne Copeland, Mary McGee, Daphne Stone, Joel Cannaday, Avis Turner, Elizabeth Price, Peter Ramsey, Pat Ross, Betty Scott, Jeff Kirk, Ruby Davis, Laura Young, Janet Fentress, Debbie Hall, Elva Adams, Tom Perry, Jean Matthews, Jo Anne Philpott, Sam Eanes, Cindy Headen, Cindy Bingman, Joan Frith, Darryl Holland and Beverly Yeager.
“Martinsville Memories” by Stephen H. Provost, 2019.
“Through the Needle’s Eye” by Linda Bledsoe, 2019.
“Andy,” written by Mary Clark Dalton and illustrated by Adrienne Anderson, 2020. “‘What would Pa do?’ That’s what Jamie wondered whenever he tried to help his little brother, Chris. But Jamie didn’t have a dad, but he thought if he ever had one, he wanted someone just like Andy Taylor, Sheriff of Mayberry.”
“The Chakra Fairies” by Dr. Mary Helen Hensley, 2018.
“From Unemployed to Unstoppable: A 30-Day Transformation Guide” by Natalie K. Hodge, 2020.
“Love Letters From Your Father: Things We Want You to Know, Volume I” by Brian Henderson, featuring Anthony Hailstock, Jamal Hasan, Travis Valentine and DeMario Mattox, 2020.
“Mercy” by Mary Clark Dalton and illustrated by Adrienne Anderson, 2019.
“Treading” by Mindy Priddy. “Rawness and openness. There’s something exhilarating about sharing it with the world. And now, here I am. Sharing with you my thoughts and emotions formed into words and woven into a compilation of poems.”
“Love in All the Wrong Places” by Veronique Martin, 2019. “Erica faces ridicule throughout her childhood for her looks. She was forced to adjust to a rural life when her parents, Denise and Alvin, decide to move from the suburban DC are to the rural small town. Erica has one best friend throughout her school career, Lauren, who is ghetto and highly outspoken with her insecurities hiding underneath. Her now overconfident flamboyance causes friction between her and Erica, who treats Lauren like her sister.”
“Words: The GPS to Human Emotions” by Barbara Martin-Collette, 2019. “Allowing words to be used as a GPS device, one could travel from a positive position of a compass to a negative position of one.”
“Crossing Bridges and the Troubling Waters Beneath” by Bro. Kenneth M. Carter, 2016.
“Political Psychosis: How Trump Took America Hostage, and How to Take Our Power Back” by Stephen H. Provost. “Journalists, political scientists, and psychologists have spent years asking themselves how Donald Trump managed to take the American people captive. Now, you know. In this volume, you’ll find the 12 rules Trump followed to secure and retain his base’s devotion.”
“Corruption of Justice” by Al B. Beard, 2018. “Ten years after a man is wrongfully convicted the circuit court judge who sentenced him is found murdered. The South Carolina Bureau of Investigation is called to catch this killer who is bent on revenge, and with a specific line of targets.”
“In the Blink of an Eye: Forgiveness in Black and White” by J.T. and Terri Lee Clark, 2018.
“Let’s go to Church” by Dr. Roy T. Dalton, 2005. “‘Let’s Go to Church’ brings practical and realistic issues to the forefront of the Christian Church, with the intent to demonstrate how the evils of denominationalism divide us.”
“Memortality” by Stephen H. Provost, 2017. “Minerva’s life has never been the same since the childhood car accident that paralyzed her and killed her best friend, Raven. But when the long-dead Raven reappears in her life, now as a very attractive grown man, she discovers that her photographic memory has the power to bring the dead back to life, heal her paralysis and shape reality itself.”
“A Friend to All Mankind: Mrs. Annie Turnbo Malone and Poro College” by John H. Whitfield, 2015. “An ideological protégé of Dr. Booker Taliaferro Washington … Mrs. Annie Minerva Turnbo Malone founded Poro College to be dedicated to helping the person ‘furthest down’ in society. Born on a small farm in Southern Illinois, young Annie Turnbo began her hair treatments among friends and family. Over the next two decades, she became one of the first African-American self-made millionaires.”
“Nightmare’s Eve” by Stephen H. Provost, 2018. “When night descends, a mysterious figure arrives carrying a dark bag – one that seems to contain squirming, mewling things within.”
“Alzheimer’s Disease Up Close” by Avis Turner, 2018. “In her fourth book, Avis Turner tells of her struggles as a caregiver to her husband, Elbert, as he progressed through Alzheimer’s Disease ending with his death in 2014. Avis hopes this book will give caregivers insight about the progression of the disease.”
“Character: The Path God Walks” by Eric L. Warren, 2018. “He asks readers to evaluate their personal beliefs and values systems and compre those to the ways of God. The path that God walks should then become the standard for how we think, live, work, how we develop and maintain relationships as well as how we address the world’s problems.”
“D-Truth About Life & More: A Compilation of Original Poems, Narratives, and Motivational Thoughts” by Garrett Dillard.
“Have You Heard? Controlling Your Tongue One Day at a Time (A gossiper’s guide to a more peaceful existence)” by Alice W. Martin.
“Discipline the Latisha Ray Way” by Latisha Ray. “We now have a total of six very handsome boys whom we love dearly. … We keep our boys busy with sports and we ensure that their grades stay up and they do well in school. Discipline is key to our boys having a very successful future.”
“Young Blood” by Stephen Mark Rainey with Mat & Myron Smith, 2016. “Sisters Anavey and Anastasia Winchester live in constant fear of their stepfather, Dale Buckmeyer. The young girls never know when his temper will flare up, and their mother, Olivia, who is devoted to Dale, seems blind to their plight … Anavey has a secret – a deadly secret.”
“When the Fairies Cried: by Judy Ann Rose, illustrated by Fiona Aquilo, 2018. “Based on the Legend of the Fairy Stone.”
Assortment of books on local history by Tom Perry, Laurel Hill Publishing.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
