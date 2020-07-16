WATCH NOW: Margraves write the book for Little Free Libraries in Martinsville and Henry County

A Ridgeway Eagle Scout’s project from five years ago continues to contribute to people across the region.

In 2015, Zachary Margrave made and set up five Little Free Libraries – at the Smith River Sports Complex, Jack Dalton Park, Fieldale Park, Dick and Willie Trail near Doyle Street and at the Philpott Marina.

Now, in conjunction with Martinsville Literary Club, a sixth one has been installed at the Dick and Willie Trailhead on Spruce Street.

Little Free Library, on the web at littlefreelibrary.org, is a non-profit organization that fosters neighborhood book exchanges around the world with small wooden boxes into which people can take and leave books to share, in public places. The book depositories registered through LFL are labeled with plaques with their identification numbers and marked on a map on the LFL website.

Little Free Library in this region has been a family effort that has kept up through the years.

Zachary Margrave’s mother, Melody Margrave, maintains the Facebook page for “Little Free Libraries of MHC,” and he and his father, Richard Margrave, have refurbished or repaired the sites as needed.

The family checks each one at least once a month to be sure it is stocked with books. Roger Adams of the county recreation department also helps keep them stocked, they said.

In the spring, when the Martinsville Literary Club wanted to do something to benefit the community, it came on board as a sponsor of a sixth Little Free Library that Richard Margrave built and installed at the new Dick and Willie trailhead at 1900 Spruce St.