WATCH NOW: Take a trip along the highways of Southern Virginia

Stephen Provost crawls the highways long and far in the cause of a good book.
When it came to choosing a place to live three years ago, though, the California native and his wife cut their statewide tour of U.S. 58 short – when they discovered Martinsville.
Stephen Provost, a former newspaper journalist, and Samaire Provost, a book writer, a few years ago decided to leave California to create a new life as purely authors, looking for an area with the distinct seasons, but “not too hot and not too cold,” he said.
An author-friend of his wife lives in the Shenandoah Valley, and she sold the Provosts on Southern Virginia. The friend even arranged a whirlwind orientation: “a tour of [U.S.] 58, from the extreme western end of Virginia to the Atlantic Ocean,” he said.
The Provosts set up appointments at 28 houses to look at all along 58’s route through the commonwealth. They flew out to Virginia for that trip but only drove and looked as far as Martinsville when they fell in love with their new home.
Once they saw the house in Druid Hills, “we both just looked at each other and said, ‘This is too good to even worry about anything else,’” he said.
Back in California, Stephen Provost worked for newspapers for 32 years, doing everything from reporting to photography, from writing a column to editing the sports section.
A few years ago, he decided to shift gears to something he always had had in mind: “be a novelist. In college, my secondary interest was history,” he said.
Now in Martinsville, the couple write their books, and he still does a little freelance editing on the side, he said.
His wife’s books are paranormal adventures. She is on the sixth of her third series, “Titania Academy.”
He has written a few novels and some non-fiction. Those non-fiction books include “Martinsville Memories,” and three about American highways.
Those books allow him to “combine my interest in history with my background in journalism. The history and the research that goes into it is kind of journalism going backward. I’m comfortable doing these history books,” he said.
While in California he wrote two books about the history of two significant highways of that state. Next, it was “Yesterday’s Highways” and the “America’s First Highways.” They include scenes from along the iconic Route 66. His latest, “Highways of the South,” includes many scenes familiar to the local area.
After he had completed the research and written “Highways of the South,” he took a 5-day trip around seven Southern states -- right after he got his coronavirus vaccination. He put photographs from that trip into the book and published the book shortly after.
About half the pictures he took on that trip were planned, and the other half he came upon by chance, he said. One of those lucky finds was close to Martinsville – an odd-looking, 1930s motel that looks like a cross between a castle and a storage unit. It’s on Business 220 through Mayodan, N.C.
Familiar images
Scenes from the area pepper the book, providing examples and illustrating concepts such as:
Covered bridges, including the Bob White Covered Bridge in Patrick County, which washed out in 2015, and the Jack’s Creek Bridge, still standing
Churches, including photos of Christian View Pentecostal Holiness Church at the state line, Christ’s Church in Martinsville and an old chapel in Ridgeway.
Religious signs, including the massive cross outside Valley Chapel Baptist Church in Fieldale.
Also included:
- Moonshine, including a mural n Rocky Mount; a newspaper account of Henry County officers chasing suspected bootleggers headed for Patrick County.
- Martinsville Speedway.
- Monuments to war heroes, featuring a photograph of the Henry County courthouse.
- The Southern Pride car wash and the Little Rebel sign in Summerfield, N.C.
- A Confederate monument in Rocky Mount; and Confederate flags at Boons Mill Produce.
- Styles of service stations, including the old Holley’s Auto Repair & Parts on Bridge Street in Martinsville, Dodge’s Store in Bassett Forks, Sheetz in Ridgeway and a local Dollar General.
- Souvenir stands, including the Donald Trump store at an old church outside Roanoke.
- Drive-in theaters, including Eden (N.C.) Drive-in, which still is open.
- Classic roadside eateries, including Clarence’s in Ridgeway, Dixie Pig in Martinsville and The Hub in Rocky Mount.
The book was interesting to write, and “I enjoy putting things together like a puzzle,” he said.
The cover of the book is a photo illustration that remakes an iconic 1950s-style sign for Starlite Motel in Mount Airy, N.C., called “the Great Sign.”
Other stuff
Although he has been into history books longer, Provost started writing fiction over the past six years.
“It’s a labor of love,” he said, adding that he sells “several a month on Amazon.”
Next up will be a book about the history of stores, with close looks at Globman’s in Martinsville and Gottschalks in Fresno.
“They were both run by Jewish immigrant families” at around the same time period, he said.
Each had its role in the evolution of shopping: In earlier years, “palatial downtown department stores” eventually gave way to suburban shopping malls that became popular after highways had been rerouted to bypass downtowns.
Those full-service department stores also started losing customers to discount stores such as Walmart, Woolco (the discount version of Woolworth’s) and Kmart in the 1950’s, he said.
Then “the big-box stores overtook shopping malls – and the internet basically killed everything.”
After that one is finished, he’s beginning to work on a book about Roanoke.
His books are stamped “Dragon Crown,” his publishing company, and printed on demand through KDP.
“Highways of the South” can be found on Amazon and, as soon as large-scale events come back after the pandemic ceases to be a danger, he and his wife will have displays of their books at local festivals.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com