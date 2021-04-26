WATCH NOW: Take a trip along the highways of Southern Virginia

A few years ago, he decided to shift gears to something he always had had in mind: “be a novelist. In college, my secondary interest was history,” he said.

Now in Martinsville, the couple write their books, and he still does a little freelance editing on the side, he said.

His wife’s books are paranormal adventures. She is on the sixth of her third series, “Titania Academy.”

He has written a few novels and some non-fiction. Those non-fiction books include “Martinsville Memories,” and three about American highways.

Those books allow him to “combine my interest in history with my background in journalism. The history and the research that goes into it is kind of journalism going backward. I’m comfortable doing these history books,” he said.

While in California he wrote two books about the history of two significant highways of that state. Next, it was “Yesterday’s Highways” and the “America’s First Highways.” They include scenes from along the iconic Route 66. His latest, “Highways of the South,” includes many scenes familiar to the local area.