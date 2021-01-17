WATCH NOW: The 'Gift' of discovery

For all these decades, Hensley had been using that jewelry box to store old jewelry she hasn’t worn in years. In September, her granddaughter was interested in looking through it.

“It just never was open,” Hensley said – but when it was opened that day, in a velvet pocket inside it she “saw those pages and thought, ‘Oh my goodness, where have they been all those years?’”

She could see that jewelry box “from the bed every morning and every night and never realized what was in it,” Hensley said.

She read that story-poem from years gone by to her family, and they encouraged her to have it published in book form, she said.

Titled “His Own Simple Gift,” the book was published in Ireland, where her daughter Mary Helen Hensley lives, and stocked to sell at Books & Crannies by shop owner DeShanta Hairston.

“She has been so gracious and helpful, with her cooperation making sure people get the books,” Hensley said.

A special delight for her in the book’s preparation has been having it illustrated by Anna Boles, Hensley said. “The illustrations are just plain and elegant and so beautifully done.”