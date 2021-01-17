WATCH NOW: The 'Gift' of discovery

Helen Hensley of Martinsville became a published author 71 years after she wrote her story.
“It happened unexpectedly,” she said, of the whole experience.
It all started in 1951, when she was a recent graduate of the University of Richmond. Her mother asked her a favor: Write “a quick Christmas program for her” to use at her music club meeting.
“I didn’t have long to do it,” Hensley said. “I sat down and started writing. It was just like the writing kept going.”
Hensley – then Helen Clark – had written, in rhyming verse, a story about a poor boy who dearly wanted to give a gift at Christmas. He couldn’t afford to buy anything but realized his talent for singing would bring joy.
However, the boy’s offers were met with suspicion and rejection – until he found just the right supporter to appreciate his song.
“I see it as everyone has a gift to give, even if it’s just a smile,” she said.
Her mother sang her poem at the music club meeting, Hensley said.
Hensley said she didn’t remember seeing those folded pink pieces of paper that carried the lyrics again, until her granddaughter found it in an old jewelry box in September.
In the mid-1960s, her husband, Dick Hensley, gifted her with a wooden jewelry box from Rimmer’s in Uptown Martinsville. He had a plaque with her initials, HCH, put on it.
For all these decades, Hensley had been using that jewelry box to store old jewelry she hasn’t worn in years. In September, her granddaughter was interested in looking through it.
“It just never was open,” Hensley said – but when it was opened that day, in a velvet pocket inside it she “saw those pages and thought, ‘Oh my goodness, where have they been all those years?’”
She could see that jewelry box “from the bed every morning and every night and never realized what was in it,” Hensley said.
She read that story-poem from years gone by to her family, and they encouraged her to have it published in book form, she said.
Titled “His Own Simple Gift,” the book was published in Ireland, where her daughter Mary Helen Hensley lives, and stocked to sell at Books & Crannies by shop owner DeShanta Hairston.
“She has been so gracious and helpful, with her cooperation making sure people get the books,” Hensley said.
A special delight for her in the book’s preparation has been having it illustrated by Anna Boles, Hensley said. “The illustrations are just plain and elegant and so beautifully done.”
“It worked like clockwork. It was like a labor of love for everyone connected with it. … It is absolutely unbelievable to me to have this done after all these years. I was just thrilled.”
Though the story was written almost three-quarters of a century ago, its message “is just as needed today as it was then. It is stressing love, kindness, consideration and acceptance,” she said.
