WATCH NOW: There's a lot to know about those figs growing on bushes and trees in Southern Virginia

Figs are growing now on fig trees or bushes in Southern Virginia – but when did those plants flower?

You easily notice the flowers of other fruits, whether they be showy and lovely, such as the peach, pear and apple, or small and modest, such as strawberry and raspberry.

You don’t notice the fig flowers, however – because they are inside the figs.

Virginia Museum of Natural History Associate Curator of Invertebrate Zoology Kal Ivanov explains: “A fig ‘fruit’ is a type of multiple fruit derived from a cluster of many small flowers (an inflorescence called a syconium) located on an inverted, pouch-like receptacle. The many small flowers lining the inside of the receptacle are unseen unless the fig is cut open. These single flowers produce a fruit, and ultimately merge into a single mass, i.e., the fig fruit. Technically, a fig fruit proper would be only one of the many tiny matured flowers found inside one fig.”

In other words, the actual flowers are tucked inside the fig we eat.

Then how do the flowers get pollinated?

Good question – with a fascinating answer. However, that answer may make the squeamish shy away from biting into a rich, delicious fig or turn down Granny’s famous fig jam next Christmas, so let’s start by clarifying: The fig pollination we are about to explain does not occur in any of the figs you’re likely to get here in Southern Virginia.

“Modern commercial cultivation of figs for the consumer market usually focuses on artificially selected parthenocarpic cultivars that do not need pollination to produce ripe fruit. This is the popular horticultural fig for home gardeners,” Ivanov said.