‘Franks-Dranks’ event back at Piedmont Arts

Piedmont Arts is resuming its Franks + Dranks event on July 9.

This is a cook out-themed summer party that was halted last year by the pandemic.

This event will be at 6 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden, 207 Starling Ave. in Martinsville, and feature music, beer, wine and all the hot dogs and you can eat.

Food and lemonade will be free, but the bar will be cash. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks will be allowed.

In case of rain, Franks + Dranks will be held at Piedmont Arts.

Tickets, $20 for adults and $5 for kids under 12, are on sale Piedmont Arts or at PiedmontArts.org.

More events at museum

At noon Tuesday Piedmont Arts will continue to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a luncheon to examine its history.

Speakers will include former Executive Director Toy Cobbe and Julie Ascough Work, granddaughter of Michael “Big Mike” and Purnell Schottland, whose heirs donated their former home to Piedmont Arts.