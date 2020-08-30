Martinsville-area events: Aug. 11

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday’s edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Martinsville City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. for its regular session in council chambers at the Martinsville Municipal building. Social distancing and masks will be required.
» Patrick County Public Schools reopen for students with a hybrid schedule of distance/in-classroom learning. See the school board’s website for more details.
» Blood drive for the American Red Cross is at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Rotary Field in Stuart.
WEDNESDAY
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5:30-6:15 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Calls must be made by Tuesday.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
» Martinsville Henry County Chamber of Commerce meets at 9 a.m. virtually, with featured speaker U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) of the Ninth Congressional District. RSVP to mhcoc@mhcchamber.com to reserve a space and receive event link.
FRIDAY
» Blood Drive held at Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stone Dairy Road, Bassett at 1-6 p.m. For information, call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers’ Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» First United Methodist Church Food Bank, sponsored by church members, Morningstar Foundation and Food Lion, is at 8-11 a.m. each third Saturday at 145 E. Main St., in the parking lot beside Rania’s Restaurant. Each family will receive meat, apples, carrots, etc.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market’s Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
