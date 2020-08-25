Martinsville-area events: Aug. 25

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors meets at 3 p.m. and at 6 p.m., with a closed session in between, in the Summerlin Boardroom of the Henry County Administration building. Attendees are expected to wear face masks and follow social distancing recommendations.
» Martinsville City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. in the Martinsville Municipal Building. Attendees are expected to wear face masks and follow social distancing recommenda
» American Red Cross blood drive is at 1-6 p.m. at the Community Fellowship in Collinsville.
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
» American Red Cross blood drive will be at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.
» Free community meal served via drive-thru is at 5:30-5:30 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Blvd. and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Must call my noon on Wednesday.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
» Martinsville City School Board will have a special planning meeting at 6 p.m. at the Martinsville City Public Schools office, 746 Indian Trail in Martinsville.
» Food bags will be handed out at 6 p.m. (until all are gone) at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, as part of by Kingdom Point's "Neighbor helping Neighbor" program.
FRIDAY
» Patrick Henry Trade-o-Ree for Boy Scouts memorabilia will be at 5-10 p.m. at Fieldale Park shelter, 188 Patrick Ave. in Fieldale. Admission is free, but a table costs $10. For information, contact Steve Isom at 276-627-0600 or sisom_161@yahoo.com. Please wear a mask. Sanitizer provided.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Front Porch Fest variety show will be shared through a virtual livestream. The event will include music, activities for the family, kid's crafts, comedy skits, raffles and more. A portion of the proceeds through individual donations and sponsors will go to the Patrick County Community Food Band and Caring Hearts Free Clinic. For information, visit frontporchfest.com or the event page on Facebook @frontporchfest. For questions about how to donate or become a sponsor email frontporchfest@gmail.com.
» Chalk Fest Family Day at Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts is at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is free. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
TUESDAY
» Public hearing on U.S. 220 connector will be at 3-7 p.m. at Jack Dalton Park, 120 Jack Dalton Road. No more than 50 people will be permitted inside the meeting venue. Face coverings are encouraged, and attendees should observe social distancing guides in place. Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking input for the Martinsville Southern Connector Study Route 220 Draft Environment Impact Statement. Written comments can be submitted at the meeting Sept. 11 by email to Martinsville220AVDOT.Virginia.gov, by texting ROUTE220 to 77948 to receive a link to the comment form and by mail to Angel Aymond, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1401 East Broad St., Richmond, VA 23219. Verbal comments and study-related questions requiring a response may be submitted by calling 276-821-8425. Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this hearing may contact VDOT Salem District Civil Rights at 540-387-5552 or TTY/TDD 711.
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
Sept. 3
» Henry County School Board monthly meeting at 9 a.m., followed by closed session in the Summerlin Room, First Floor, County Administration Building, Collinsville.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
SEPT. 5
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
SEPT. 7
» Labor Day is celebrated.
TUESDAY
SEPT. 8
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
SEPT. 12
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
TUESDAY
SEPT. 15
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 16
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
SEPT. 19
» First United Methodist Church Food Bank, sponsored church members, Morningstar Foundation and Food Lion, is at 8-11 a.m. each third Saturday at 145 E. Main St., in the parking lot beside Rania's Restaurant. Each family will receive meat, apples, carrots, etc.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
TUESDAY
Sept. 22
» 2020 Patrick County Agricultural Fair will be continue daily through Sept. 26 in Stuart. For information, contact Patty Hazelwod at 276-694-7718 or B. Clark at 276-694-3772.
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 23
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
SEPT. 26
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
TUESDAY
SEPT. 29
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 30
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon for the last Wednesday of the season. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
OCT. 2
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 3
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required.
TUESDAY
OCT. 6
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
FRIDAY
OCT. 9
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 10
» "The Garden" concludes its run at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
FRIDAY
Oct. 16
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at on Oct. 16 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return Oct. 17.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 17
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
FRIDAY
OCT. 23
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
Oct. 24
» Great Goblin Gallop, Henry County Parks & Recreation's annual 5K race, will be at 10 a.m. through Druid Hills and around Lake Lanier. The race fee is $20 (includes t-shirt) in advance and $25 on race day. Registration and packet pickup will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. To register or for more information, call 276-634-4640.
» 6th annual Wine by the River Festival is a 3-7 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.winebyriver.com. Event held rain or shine.
FRIDAY
OCT. 30
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 31
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SATURDAY
NOV. 7
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SATURDAY
NOV. 14
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon for its final day of the season at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SATURDAY
April 10, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19. Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!