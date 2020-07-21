Martinsville-area events: July 21

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Patrick County School Board will meet at 11 a.m. in the auditorium of Patrick County High School to talk about how to handle the upcoming school year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
» Back2School registration will be at 6-8 p.m. at 11 locations in Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties. For the location nearest you or more information, visit www.gob2s.com or email emailback2school@gmail.com.
» Piedmont Arts is open with the continuing exhibits "16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together" and "Dreaming Geometry: An Artistic Exploration of Mathematics" on display through July 25. Occupancy not to exceed the lesser of 50%, and face coverings are required at all times. No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to a case in the prior 14 days is permitted in the establishment. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10-3 on Saturday.
WEDNESDAY
» Drive-thru job fair will be conducted by Hire Dynamics at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 1105 Spruce St. in Martinsville. There are 200 positions to be filled for Hanes, Radial, Keeco, West Window and Solid Stone Fabrics that include machine operators, assemblers, pickers, packers and sewers. Once a participant completes the drive-thru, a staffing specialist will conduct a socially distant, in-person interview through the window of the vehicle.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board retreat, followed by closed session, begins at 9 a.m. on third floor Board Room at County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Art at Happy Hour is a free, self-guided tour to explore "Blue Ridge Crafts" by 16 Hands at Art and "Dreaming Geometry" at 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Exhibits are on display through July 25. RSVP by calling 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies. Cost is $30 for members; $35 for nonmembers. Advance registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Piedmont Arts ends today the exhibits "16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together" and "Dreaming Geometry: An Artistic Exploration of Mathematics." Occupancy not to exceed the lesser of 50%, and face coverings are required at all times. No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to a case in the prior 14 days is permitted in the establishment. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
» Girls Lead, a virtual summer camp at Reynolds Homestead, is today through Jul 30. The camp provides leadership development, social-emotional learning and interactive activities for girls ages 10-14 through live video activities and presentations as well as some offline projects. Instructions are online over Zoom. Cost is $30. For registration/information, call 276-694-7181 or email wrayse88@vt.edu.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
JULY 29
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
Aug. 3
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
AUG. 5
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
Aug. 7
» Opening reception at Piedmont Arts for "The Garden" is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Face coverings are required, as well as 6 feet distancing.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
Aug. 8
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission free. Face coverings required and 6 feet distancing are required.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
Aug. 10
School resumes for students in Martinsville City and Henry County public schools. See your individual school's web site to understand the plan for distance/in-classroom learning.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» First United Methodist Church Food Bank, sponsored by church members, Morningstar Foundation and Food Lion, is at 8-11 a.m. each third Saturday at 145 E. Main St., in the parking lot beside Rania's Restaurant. Each family will receive meat, apples, carrots, etc.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
Aug. 17
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
Aug. 20
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies. Cost is $30 for members; $35 for nonmembers. Advance registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Clyde Hooker Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free admission. Please RSVP attendance at Piedmontarts.org. Face coverings are required, and 6-foot distancing will be observed.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
Aug. 22
» Blue Ridge Duck Race by Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge will begin at at time TBA. Duck adoptions will begin July 10 at www.blueridgeduckrace.com or through adoption papers. Ducks can be adopted for $5 each. Ten thousand rubber ducks will be dropped into the Smith River during the Smith River Fest.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
Aug. 24
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
Aug. 29
» Chalk Fest Family Day at Gravely-Lester Art Garden, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission free. Face coverings, six feet distancing.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
Aug. 31
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
Sept. 3
» Front Porch Fest presented by Patrick County will have a slate of local, regional and national acts to perform at the 12th annual event Sept. 3-6 on the front porch to the Blue Ridge Mountains. For ticket information, visit the website at www.frontporchfest.com Proceeds from the event are donated to local charities.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
SEPT. 5
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
SEPT. 12
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 16
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
SEPT. 19
» First United Methodist Church Food Bank, sponsored church members, Morningstar Foundation and Food Lion, is at 8-11 a.m. each third Saturday at 145 E. Main St., in the parking lot beside Rania's Restaurant. Each family will receive meat, apples, carrots, etc.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
TUESDAY
Sept. 22
» 2020 Patrick County Agricultural Fair will be continue daily through Sept. 26 in Stuart. For information, contact Patty Hazelwod at 276-694-7718 or B. Clark at 276-694-3772.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 23
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
SEPT. 26
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 30
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon for the last Wednesday of the season. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
OCT. 2
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 3
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required.
FRIDAY
OCT. 9
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 10
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
FRIDAY
Oct. 16
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at on Oct. 16 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return Oct. 17.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 17
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
FRIDAY
OCT. 23
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
Oct. 24
» 6th annual Wine by the River Festival is a 3-7 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.winebyriver.com. Event held rain or shine.
FRIDAY
OCT. 30
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 31
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SATURDAY
NOV. 7
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SATURDAY
NOV. 14
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon for its final day of the season at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
