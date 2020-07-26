Martinsville-area events: July 26

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
MONDAY
» Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board meets at 3 p.m. virtually because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
» Girls Lead, a virtual summer camp at Reynolds Homestead, is today through Thursday. The camp provides leadership development, social-emotional learning and interactive activities for girls ages 10-14 through live video activities and presentations as well as some offline projects. Instructions are online over Zoom. Cost is $30. For registration/information, call 276-694-7181 or email wrayse88@vt.edu.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
TUESDAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors meets at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room on the first floor of the County Administration Building, 2200 King Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» Martinsville City Council meets at 7:30 p.m., preceded by closed session at 7, in chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 West Church St. Social distancing and other restrictions will be in place.
WEDNESDAY
» County of Henry Board of Zoning Appeals will hold public hearings at 1 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville. The purpose of meetings is for public input into the possible issuance of special use permits.
» Free drive-thru community meal will be served at 5:30-6:15 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and, if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household.
» River and Trail Safety Basics Webinar about the basics of hiking and paddling safety with Dan River Basin Association recreation pro Brain Williams is at noon. Registration is required at drba.nc@danriver.org.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
» Drive-thru Dinosaur Experience at the Virginia Museum of Natural History will be at 5-8 p.m., at the museum, 21 Starling Ave., Martinsville. Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles. This is rescheduled from an earlier rainout.
FRIDAY
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
Aug. 3
WEDNESDAY
AUG. 5
FRIDAY
Aug. 7
» Opening reception at Piedmont Arts for "The Garden" is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Face coverings are required, as well as 6 feet distancing.
SATURDAY
Aug. 8
» Smith River Summer Cleanup is at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. For more information, email drba.nc@danriver.org.
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission free. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
MONDAY
Aug. 10
» School resumes for students in Martinsville City and Henry County public schools on a virtual basis. See your individual school's web site to understand the plan for distance learning.
TUESDAY
Aug. 11
» Patrick County Public Schools reopen for students with a hybrid schedule of distance/in-classroom learning. See the school board's website for more details.
WEDNESDAY
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
» First United Methodist Church Food Bank, sponsored by church members, Morningstar Foundation and Food Lion, is at 8-11 a.m. each third Saturday at 145 E. Main St., in the parking lot beside Rania's Restaurant. Each family will receive meat, apples, carrots, etc.
MONDAY
Aug. 17
WEDNESDAY
THURSDAY
Aug. 20
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies. Cost is $30 for members; $35 for nonmembers. Advance registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Clyde Hooker Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free admission. Please RSVP attendance at Piedmontarts.org. Face coverings are required, and 6-foot distancing will be observed.
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
Aug. 22
» Blue Ridge Duck Race by Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge will begin at at time TBA. Duck adoptions will begin July 10 at www.blueridgeduckrace.com or through adoption papers. Ducks can be adopted for $5 each. Ten thousand rubber ducks will be dropped into the Smith River during the Smith River Fest.
MONDAY
Aug. 24
WEDNESDAY
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
Aug. 29
» Chalk Fest Family Day at Gravely-Lester Art Garden, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission free. Face coverings, six feet distancing.
MONDAY
Aug. 31
» Harvest Foundation/United Way food box distribution for residents of Martinsville-Henry County will be at 9 a.m.-noon with volunteers delivering boxes to vehicles. Each person receives one box per month. Distribution sites are: Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett; Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County, 16 Liberty St., Ext., Martinsville; Salvation Army, 603 Memorial Blvd., South, Martinsville; and The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton.
WEDNESDAY
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
Sept. 3
» Front Porch Fest presented by Patrick County will have a slate of local, regional and national acts to perform at the 12th annual event Sept. 3-6 on the front porch to the Blue Ridge Mountains. For ticket information, visit the website at www.frontporchfest.com Proceeds from the event are donated to local charities.
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
SEPT. 5
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
SEPT. 12
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 16
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
SEPT. 19
TUESDAY
Sept. 22
» 2020 Patrick County Agricultural Fair will be continue daily through Sept. 26 in Stuart. For information, contact Patty Hazelwod at 276-694-7718 or B. Clark at 276-694-3772.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 23
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
SEPT. 26
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 30
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon for the last Wednesday of the season. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
OCT. 2
SATURDAY
OCT. 3
FRIDAY
OCT. 9
SATURDAY
OCT. 10
FRIDAY
Oct. 16
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at on Oct. 16 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return Oct. 17.
SATURDAY
OCT. 17
FRIDAY
OCT. 23
SATURDAY
Oct. 24
» 6th annual Wine by the River Festival is a 3-7 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.winebyriver.com. Event held rain or shine.
FRIDAY
OCT. 30
SATURDAY
OCT. 31
SATURDAY
NOV. 7
SATURDAY
NOV. 14
