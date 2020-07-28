Martinsville-area events: July 28

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday’s edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors meets at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room on the first floor of the County Administration Building, 2200 King Mountain Road, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
» County of Henry Board of Zoning Appeals will hold public hearings at 1 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville. The purpose of meetings is for public input into the possible issuance of special use permits.
» Free drive-thru community meal will be served at 5:30-6:15 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and, if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household.
» River and Trail Safety Basics Webinar about the basics of hiking and paddling safety with Dan River Basin Association recreation pro Brain Williams is at noon. Registration is required at drba.nc@danriver.org.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
» Drive-thru Dinosaur Experience at the Virginia Museum of Natural History will be at 5-8 p.m., at the museum, 21 Starling Ave., Martinsville. Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles. This is rescheduled from an earlier rainout.
FRIDAY
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers’ Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market’s Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
Aug. 3
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
WEDNESDAY
AUG. 5
