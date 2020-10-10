Martinsville-area events: Oct. 10

» Brunswick stew sale is at 9 a.m.-noon at Ridgeway Ruritan Club, 111 Magnolia St., Ridgeway. The cost is $7 per quart. To place preorders, call/text Robert Lackey at 276-340-0367 or Karen Zehr at 276-806-6110.

» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.

SUNDAY

» An afternoon with Father Mark, a public forum with Father Mark White, former priest at St. Joseph's in Martinsville, will be at 3:30 pm. at Grand Fiesta, 6812 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway. Father White will discuss his new book and his journey and have a question-and-answer session. Light refreshments will be served. Masks are encouraged.