Martinsville-area events: Oct. 11

» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at on Oct. 16 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return Oct. 17.

» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.

SATURDAY

» Free vegetables giveaway at Mount Zion AME Church, 304 Fayette St. in Martinsville, begins at 10 a.m. in the parking lot. White potatoes, sweet potatoes and collards are free to anyone.

» Brunswick stew sale is at 9 a.m.-noon at Ridgeway Ruritan Club, 111 Magnolia St., Ridgeway. The cost is $7 per quart. To place preorders, call/text Robert Lackey at 276-340-0367 or Karen Zehr at 276-806-6110.

» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.