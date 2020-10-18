Martinsville-area events: Oct. 18

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» An afternoon with Father Mark, a public forum with Father Mark White, former priest at St. Joseph's in Martinsville, will be at 3:30 pm. at Grand Fiesta, 6812 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway. Father White will discuss his new book and his journey and have a question-and-answer session. Light refreshments will be served. Masks are encouraged.
» Native American History in the area will be discussed by Steve Isom, a local historian, who will talk about the Saura, Tutelo and other Native Americans at 3 p.m. at The MHC Heritage Center and Museum. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361. Masks are required.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1:30-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
MONDAY
» Greater Bassett will have its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at Pocahontas Baptist Church's picnic shelter.
» Henry County Public Service Authority meets at 6 p.m. in the first-floor conference room of the Henry County Administration Building in Collinsville.
» Red Cross blood drive is at noon-5 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.
» Piedmont Arts and Southwest Virginia Ballet will bring Dance Espanol to Henry County fourth-graders virtually for five weeks beginning today. Teachers and parents who are willing to share photographs and video clips of student participations are asked to send them to Sarah Short, Piedmont Arts education coordinator, at sshort@piedmontarts.org. For more information, contact PiedmontArts.org
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1-7 p.m. weekdays. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
WEDNESDAY
» Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet at noon at the Martinsville Library. Public comments will be taken by emailing BRRL-Board@brrl.lib.va.us or calling 276-403-5430 by 11:30 a.m. the day of the meeting.
» Drug-Free MHC meets at noon-1:30 p.m. via Zoom. There will be a drawing among attendees to win a Subway gift card. In order to be placed in that drawing, you must RSVP by Monday at tpanos@piedmontcsb.org. For more information, call 276-201-2382.
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. today.
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
» Martinsville City Council candidates debate is at 6:30-8 p.m. in the studios of Star News 18. Debate moderator will be Bill Wyatt of the Bulletin. Sponsored by Martinsville Bulletin and Star News.
» Martinsville City School Board will have a special virtual meeting with the Virginia School Boards Association at 2-6 p.m. for the purpose of school board governance training.
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Advanced registration is required at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Bring your own supplies.
FRIDAY
» Opening reception for "The Art of the Quilt" is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Masks are required, and social distancing rules are in place.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for onsite shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Ridin' with Biden-Harris and the Loren Martin Memorial Non-Breakfast fundraiser for the Martinsville Henry-County Democratic Committee will begin at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of New College Institute in Martinsville. The ride will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sponsorships are a $100 donation; donors of more than $20 will receive a political mask while they last. Register at www.MHCDCVA.org (click on the donate button to use ActBlue)
» MLC Cancer Foundation drive-in fundraiser is at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville. Entertainment, prizes and more. Mask are required of all participants.
» "The Art of the Quilt" is on display through Jan. 9 at Piedmont Arts in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. Admission is free. Masks are required, and social distancing rules are in place.
» Wine by the River, hosted by The Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation, at 3-7 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The festival will feature live music by various musicians including Zach Deputy, food vendors, artisans, crafts, outdoor recreation and wine tastings with local wineries, as well as beer distributors. Tickets are $15 in advance or $25 at the gate; visit www.winebytheriver.com to purchase. Tickets for people who don't plan on tasting wine or drinking are $10.
» Great Goblin Gallop, Henry County Parks & Recreation's annual 5K race, will be at 10 a.m. through Druid Hills and around Lake Lanier. The race fee is $20 (includes t-shirt) in advance and $25 on race day. Registration and packet pickup will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. To register or for more information, call 276-634-4640.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1:30-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
MONDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1-7 p.m. weekdays. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
TUESDAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors public hearings will be at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin meeting room of the County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» Red Cross blood drive is at 1-6 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 28
» The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Council will meet at 1 p.m. on Zoom. The password code is 920932. Phone access is available by dialing 929-205-6099; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898; and the password is 920932. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting, and written public comments may be by 8 a.m. Oct. 28 to bryan.david@virginia.edu.
» Office hours for staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Patrick County Administration Building at 106 Rucker St. For questions call 276-525-1405.
» Office hours for staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be at 2-3:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Municipal Building at 55 W. Church St. For questions call 276-525-1405.
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Oct. 29
» Red Cross blood drive is at 1-7 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church in Ridgeway. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org
FRIDAY
OCT. 30
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 31
» Halloween at Martinsville Farmers Market will be 8 a.m.-noon at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Come dressed in a costume and receive a free bumper sticker. Candy will not be distributed because of COVID-19. Carved Pumpkin drop-off is at 7:30-8:30 a.m.; voting on those pumps is at 8:30-noon; and winners will be announced at noon. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
SUNDAY
NOV. 1
» Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Set your clocks back 1 hour.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1:30-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
MONDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1-7 p.m. weekdays. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
TUESDAY
NOV. 3
» General Election Day, with polls opening at 6 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 4
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
SATURDAY
NOV. 7
» Dan River Basin Association will have as its first-Saturday outing a 4.5-mile hike on the Cook's Wall Trail in Hanging Rock State Park in Danbury and Westfield, N.C. For more information about the hike, contact Will Truslow at 336-547-1903 or willtruslow@hotmail.com. Outings and meetings of the Dan River Basin Association are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.danriver.org.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 11
» Veterans Day Service, at which the Martinsville-Henry County “Outstanding Military Veteran” award for 2020 will be presented, is at 6 p.m. at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
SATURDAY
NOV. 14
» The Disability Rights & Resource Center, 21 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will hold their annual board meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room at the Natural Museum of History.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon for its final day of the season at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
Nov. 15
» Prehistoric Settlements along the Smith River will be the topic of a discussion by Hayden Bassett, assistant curator of archaeology for the Virginia Museum of Natural History, at 3 p.m. at the MHC Heritage Center and Museum. Masks are required. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 18
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Nov. 19
» Studio with Karen Despot at Piedmont Arts with advanced registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Bring your own supplies. Class is at 1:30-4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 25
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Day is celebrated.
SATURDAY
March 27, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
