Martinsville-area events: Oct. 20

SATURDAY

» Ridin’ with Biden-Harris and the Loren Martin Memorial Non-Breakfast fundraiser for the Martinsville Henry-County Democratic Committee will begin at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of New College Institute in Martinsville. The ride will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sponsorships are a $100 donation; donors of more than $20 will receive a political mask while they last. Register at www.MHCDCVA.org (click on the donate button to use ActBlue)

» MLC Cancer Foundation drive-in fundraiser is at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville. Entertainment, prizes and more. Mask are required of all participants.

» “The Art of the Quilt” is on display through Jan. 9 at Piedmont Arts in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. Admission is free. Masks are required, and social distancing rules are in place.