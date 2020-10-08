Martinsville-area events: Oct. 8

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» TheatreWorks Community Players' livestream performance by "Morgan Wolfsinger," aka Cathy Demott, will be at 7 p.m. on the YouTube channel TheatreWorks Community Players.
» Art at Happy Hour is at 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The event is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
FRIDAY
» Music Night at Spencer-Penn Centre returns, with music beginning at 5:30 p.m. and Rebound Road performing at 6 p.m. Bring a chair. Refreshments available for purchase. A $5 donation is requested for admission. Call the Centre at 276-957-5757 for more information.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Bassett Ruritan Club breakfast is at 6-10 a.m. at the club. The meal is $6 for a menu of sausage, fried bologna, eggs, apples, gravy, biscuits, buckwheat and regular pancakes. COVID-19 rules and regulations followed.
» Fab Lab Family Day is at 10 a.m.-noon at Patrick Henry Community College. Hands-on activity in the Fab Lab. Cost is $15 per person. Pre-registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or calling 276-656-5461.
» Brunswick stew sale at the Figsboro Ruritan Club, 599 Hidden Valley Drive, Martinsville, is at 7 a.m.-noon. The cost is $8 per quart. Proceeds benefit the club's community service and scholarship programs.
» Poor Man's Supper is at 4-7 p.m. in the courthouse parking lot in Rocky Mount. This is a drive-thru and pick-up-your-dinner-plate event. The plates are $10 per person. Tickets are available at the Faith Network offices at 335 South Main St., Rocky Mount or online www.fcfaithnetwork.org under the Events tab. To preorder, call Sheila Overstreet at 540-420-5260.
» "The Garden" concludes its run at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1:30-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
MONDAY
» Henry County Public Schools will resume in-school classes on a hybrid, AABB schedule.
» Martinsville City School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the Martinsville City Municipal Building, City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.
» Columbus Day is celebrated. All local, state and federal government offices, including the post office, will be closed, as will banks.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1-7 p.m. weekdays. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
TUESDAY
» Henry County Electoral Board will meet at 10 a.m. in the Henry County Administration Building.
» Red Cross blood drive is at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Rotary Field in Stuart.
WEDNESDAY
» General Joseph Martin Chapter DAR meets at 10 a.m. at Broad Street Christian Church fellowship hall. Attendees will wear face coverings and socially distanced. Program on Colonial Firefighters will be presented by Bob Vogler.
» L.I.F.E. series program, an art talk led by artist Mark Wright, is at noon at New College Institute at noon. RSVP to Brian Stanley at bstanley@newcollegeinstitute.org or 276-403-5605.
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
FRIDAY
Oct. 16
» Blues, Brews plus Stews is at 6 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts. Advanced tickets are required. For information, contact Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at on Oct. 16 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return Oct. 17.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 17
» Brunswick stew sale is at 9 a.m.-noon at Ridgeway Ruritan Club, 111 Magnolia St., Ridgeway. The cost is $7 per quart. To place preorders, call/text Robert Lackey at 276-340-0367 or Karen Zehr at 276-806-6110.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
Oct. 18
» Native American History in the area will be discussed by Steve Isom, a local historian, who will talk about the Saura, Tutelo and other Native Americans at 3 p.m. at The MHC Heritage Center and Museum. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361. Masks are required.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1:30-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
MONDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1-7 p.m. weekdays. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 21
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Oct. 22
» Martinsville City Council candidates debate is at 6:30-8 p.m. in the studios of Star News 18. Debate moderator will be Bill Wyatt of the Bulletin. Sponsored by Martinsville Bulletin and Star News.
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Advanced registration is required at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Bring your own supplies.
FRIDAY
OCT. 23
» Opening reception: "The Art of he Quilt" is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Masks are required, and social distancing rules are in place.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
Oct. 24
» "The Art of the Quilt" is on display through Jan. 9 at Piedmont Arts in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. Admission is free. Masks are required, and social distancing rules are in place.
» Wine by the River, hosted by The Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation, at 3-7 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The festival will feature live music by various musicians including Zach Deputy, food vendors, artisans, crafts, outdoor recreation and wine tastings with local wineries, as well as beer distributors. Tickets are $15 in advance or $25 at the gate; visit www.winebytheriver.com to purchase. Tickets for people who don't plan on tasting wine or drinking are $10.
» Great Goblin Gallop, Henry County Parks & Recreation's annual 5K race, will be at 10 a.m. through Druid Hills and around Lake Lanier. The race fee is $20 (includes t-shirt) in advance and $25 on race day. Registration and packet pickup will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. To register or for more information, call 276-634-4640.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1:30-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
MONDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1-7 p.m. weekdays. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 28
» Office hours for staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Patrick County Administration Building at 106 Rucker St. For questions call 276-525-1405.
» Office hours for staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be at 2-3:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Municipal Building at 55 W. Church St. For questions call 276-525-1405.
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Oct. 29
» Red Cross blood drive is at 1-7 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church in Ridgeway. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org
FRIDAY
OCT. 30
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 31
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1:30-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
MONDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1-7 p.m. weekdays. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
TUESDAY
NOV. 3
» General Election Day, with polls opening at 6 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 4
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
SATURDAY
NOV. 7
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 11
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
SATURDAY
NOV. 14
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon for its final day of the season at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
Nov. 15
» Prehistoric Settlements along the Smith River will be the topic of a discussion by Hayden Bassett, assistant curator of archaeology for the Virginia Museum of Natural History, at 3 p.m. at the MHC Heritage Center and Museum. Masks are required. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 18
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY
Nov. 19
» Studio with Karen Despot at Piedmont Arts with advanced registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Bring your own supplies. Class is at 1:30-4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 25
» Free community meal to go will be available at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., in the Parish House parking lot.
SATURDAY
March 27, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
