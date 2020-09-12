Martinsville-area events: Sept. 12

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Chalk Fest Family Day hosted by Piedmont Arts will be held at Gravely-Lester Art Garden at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission and complimentary snacks will be provided. Guests are encouraged to practice social distancing, wear masks and have fun.
» Introduction to Photography courses on the basics of digital photography is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (break at noon-1 p.m.) at Patrick Henry Community College. The cost is $60.
» Fab Lab Family Day to teach how to use the laser engrave to create customized rubber stamps is at Patrick Henry Community Community College. Cost is $15 per person.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
» Henry County Electoral Board meets at 10 a.m. in the Henry County Administration Building.
» Martinsville City School Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Martinsville City Municipal Building, city Council chambers, 55 West Church St., Martinsville.
» Free cloud training, a virtual skills development and training program, will be offered at the New College Institute for 12 weeks. To apply visit www.newcollegeinstitute.org or call 276-403-5605 for more information.
TUESDAY
» Learn to use laser cutter at Patrick Henry Community College with classes at 5:30-7:30 p.m. through Oct. 6. The cost is $104 (includes all supplies). Registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
» Studio with Karen Despot at Piedmont Arts with advanced registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Bring your own supplies. Class is at 1:30-4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» First United Methodist Church Food Bank, sponsored church members, Morningstar Foundation and Food Lion, is at 8-11 a.m. each third Saturday at 145 E. Main St., in the parking lot beside Rania's Restaurant. Each family will receive meat, apples, carrots, etc.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
» History of beer will be discussed by Herb Atwell, owner and operator of Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton, at 3 p.m. at The MHC Heritage Center and Museum. Free admission. Masks required. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361.
MONDAY
» Patrick Henry Community College Board Budget and Finance Committee and Facilities Committee meet jointly via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. This is a public meeting, but the committees will not receive public comment. Information for joining the Zoom session will be posted at www.patrickhenry.edu.
» Patrick Henry Community College Board meets via Zoom at noon. This is a public meeting, but the board will not receive public comments. Information for joining the Zoom session will be posted at www.patrickhenry.edu.
TUESDAY
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies. The event is free to members and $5 for nonmembers.
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
» Traveling office hours by the staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will stop in the conference room at the Patrick County Administration Building in Stuart at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. For questions, call 276-525-1405.
» Fall barn quilt painting class at Piedmont Arts is at 2-4 p.m. The cost is $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers. All supplies provided. Advanced registration at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
» Theatre Works Community Players YouTube channel will feature next live show with Jonathan Penn at 7 p.m. Also has other shows the theater has been putting online during the pandemic can be viewed any time.
» Neighbor helping Neighbor program, which helps to feed the community, will be at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, with Kingdom Point members handing out bags of food at 6 p.m. until the food is gone.
FRIDAY
Sept. 25
» Savory September, with the theme Bootlegger's Bash, is at 6 p.m., in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts. The will feature a pig pickin', side dishes and cocktails. Admission is $50. For information, contact Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
SEPT. 26
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
» The Southern Virginia Land Conservancy’s Conservation Celebration and Auction will be held online at 6-7:30 pm. The festivities can be accessed via Zoom from the website partyforland.org. The event is being held in conjunction with the Conservancy’s parent organization, the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy. To RSVP to the event, order food and drink, register for the auctions and more, go to partyforland.org. There is no fee to attend this year’s event. Attendees will need a computer with a webcam and microphone, as well as a smartphone or tablet to participate in the auctions. For more information, visit partyforland.org, or contact Chris Holdren at (276) 224-6489 or by e-mail at choldren@svalc.org.
TUESDAY
SEPT. 29
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts . Bring your own supplies. This event is free to members, $5 for nonmembers.
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 30
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon for the last Wednesday of the season. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
OCT. 2
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 3
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required.
TUESDAY
OCT. 6
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
THURSDAY
Oct. 8
» Art at Happy Hour is at 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.
FRIDAY
OCT. 9
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 10
» "The Garden" concludes its run at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
FRIDAY
Oct. 16
» Blues, Brews plus Stews in the Art Garden at Piedmont Arts is at 6 p.m. Advanced tickets required. Sponsored by Burton & Company, Martinsville Eyecare Center.
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at on Oct. 16 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return Oct. 17.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 17
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
Oct. 18
» Native American History in the area will be discussed by Steve Isom, a local historian, who will talk about the Saura, Tutelo and other Native Americans at 3 p.m. at The MHC Heritage Center and Museum. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361. Masks are required
THURSDAY
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Advanced registration is required at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Bring your own supplies.
FRIDAY
OCT. 23
» Opening reception: "The Art of he Quilt" is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
Oct. 24
» "The Art of the Quilt" is on display through Jan. 9 at Piedmont Arts in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. Admission is free.
» Wine by the River, hosted by The Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation, at 3-7 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The festival will feature live music by various musicians including Zach Deputy, food vendors, artisans, crafts, outdoor recreation and wine tastings with local wineries, as well as beer distributors. Tickets are $15 in advance or $25 at the gate; visit www.winebytheriver.com to purchase. Tickets for people who don't plan on tasting wine or drinking are $10.
» Great Goblin Gallop, Henry County Parks & Recreation's annual 5K race, will be at 10 a.m. through Druid Hills and around Lake Lanier. The race fee is $20 (includes t-shirt) in advance and $25 on race day. Registration and packet pickup will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. To register or for more information, call 276-634-4640.
FRIDAY
OCT. 30
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 31
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
TUESDAY
NOV. 3
» General Election Day, with polls opening at 6 a.m.
SATURDAY
NOV. 7
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SATURDAY
NOV. 14
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon for its final day of the season at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
Nov. 15
» Prehistoric Settlements along the Smith River will be talked about by Dr. Hayden Bassett, VMNH Assistant of Archaeology at The MHC Heritage Center and Museum at 3 p.m. Masks are required. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361.
THURSDAY
Nov. 19
» Studio with Karen Despot at Piedmont Arts with advanced registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Bring your own supplies. Class is at 1:30-4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
April 10, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19. Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
