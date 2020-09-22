Martinsville-area events: Sept. 22

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors meets at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building. Attendees are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
» Martinsville City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Buildings. Masks are required to be worn, and social distancing will be observed. No comments from the floor will be allowed.
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies. The event is free to members and $5 for nonmembers.
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
» American Red Cross blood drive is at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Meadows of Dan Community Center, 800 Jeb Stuart Highway.
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5:30-6:16 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150. If you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
» Traveling office hours by the staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will stop in the conference room at the Patrick County Administration Building in Stuart at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. For questions, call 276-525-1405.
» Fall barn quilt painting class is at 2-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers. All supplies provided. Advanced registration is at PiedmontArts.org or calling 276-632-3221.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board special board meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» "Friends" Trivia night at the Blue Ridge Regional Library will be at 7 p.m. via Zoom. People can compete individually or in teams of four or fewer. Prizes will be awarded. To register, send an e-mail to events@brrl.lib.va.us saying you would like to register for the "Friends" trivia night. You will receive an email with a link to join the Zoom meeting the day of the event.
» Cooking with Chef Bob, a hands-on cooking class at Patrick Henry Community College, is at 2-6 p.m. The cost is $30 per person (cooking for two); $50 per person (cooking for four). Each additional person $15. Registration is required at 276-656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.
» TheatreWorks Community Players will feature its next show on its YouTube channel at 7 p.m., featuring Jonathan Penn. The channel also has earlier shows the theater has produced during the pandemic.
» Neighbor helping Neighbor program, which helps to feed the community, will be at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, with Kingdom Point members handing out bags of food at 6 p.m. until the food is gone.
FRIDAY
» Savory September, with the theme Bootlegger's Bash, is at 6 p.m., in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts. The will feature a pig pickin', side dishes and cocktails. Admission is $50. For information, contact Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
» The Southern Virginia Land Conservancy’s Conservation Celebration and Auction will be held online at 6-7:30 pm. The festivities can be accessed via Zoom from the website partyforland.org. The event is being held in conjunction with the Conservancy’s parent organization, the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy. To RSVP to the event, order food and drink, register for the auctions and more, go to partyforland.org. There is no fee to attend this year’s event. Attendees will need a computer with a webcam and microphone, as well as a smartphone or tablet to participate in the auctions. For more information, visit partyforland.org, or contact Chris Holdren at (276) 224-6489 or by e-mail at choldren@svalc.org.
TUESDAY
» SPCA Putts for Mutts golf tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Chatmoss Country Club. The cost is $100 for individual and $400 per team. Cost covers green fees, use of cart and party afterward. The tournament will be captain's choice format with teams of four. To participate, call the SPCA at 276-538-7297 or visit spcamhc.org
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts . Bring your own supplies. This event is free to members, $5 for nonmembers.
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 30
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon for the last Wednesday of the season. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
Oct. 1
» Henry County School Board meets for regular session at 6 p.m., followed by closed session, in the Summerliln Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
FRIDAY
OCT. 2
» Comedian Chonda Pierce will perform at Dominion Valley Park in Stuart. For information on tickets and time visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2189693/chonda-pierce-live-in-concert-with-special-guest-bone-hampton-stuart-dominion-valley-park-stuartva?partner_id=3110
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 3
» I am H.E.R. (Helping Entrepreneurs Rise), a girls youth event, is at 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at 214 Clearview Drive, Martinsville. The cost is $15, with lunch/snacks provided. Register now at info@angelface-bc.com
» Comedian Chonda Pierce will perform at Dominion Valley Park in Stuart. For information on tickets and time visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2189693/chonda-pierce-live-in-concert-with-special-guest-bone-hampton-stuart-dominion-valley-park-stuartva?partner_id=3110
» Bargain Fair, the Charity League's annual rummage sale, will begin at 8 a.m. at 242 Franklin St. in Martinsville. Standard pandemic precautionary measures will be followed, and only 25 shoppers will be allowed inside at a time.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required.
TUESDAY
OCT. 6
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
THURSDAY
Oct. 8
» Art at Happy Hour is at 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The event is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
FRIDAY
OCT. 9
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 10
» Brunswick stew sale at Figsboro Ruritan Club, 599 Hidden Valley Drive, Martinsville, is at 7 a.m.-noon. The cost is $8 per quart. Proceeds benefit the club's community service and scholarship programs.
» "The Garden" concludes its run at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
FRIDAY
Oct. 16
» Blues, Brews plus Stews is at 6 p.m. in the Art Garden at Piedmont Arts. Advanced tickets are required.
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at on Oct. 16 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return Oct. 17.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 17
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
Oct. 18
» Native American History in the area will be discussed by Steve Isom, a local historian, who will talk about the Saura, Tutelo and other Native Americans at 3 p.m. at The MHC Heritage Center and Museum. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361. Masks are required
THURSDAY
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Advanced registration is required at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Bring your own supplies.
FRIDAY
OCT. 23
» Opening reception: "The Art of he Quilt" is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Masks are required, and social distancing rules are in place.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
Oct. 24
» "The Art of the Quilt" is on display through Jan. 9 at Piedmont Arts in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. Admission is free. Masks are required, and social distancing rules are in place.
» Wine by the River, hosted by The Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation, at 3-7 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The festival will feature live music by various musicians including Zach Deputy, food vendors, artisans, crafts, outdoor recreation and wine tastings with local wineries, as well as beer distributors. Tickets are $15 in advance or $25 at the gate; visit www.winebytheriver.com to purchase. Tickets for people who don't plan on tasting wine or drinking are $10.
» Great Goblin Gallop, Henry County Parks & Recreation's annual 5K race, will be at 10 a.m. through Druid Hills and around Lake Lanier. The race fee is $20 (includes t-shirt) in advance and $25 on race day. Registration and packet pickup will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. To register or for more information, call 276-634-4640.
FRIDAY
OCT. 30
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 31
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
TUESDAY
NOV. 3
» General Election Day, with polls opening at 6 a.m.
SATURDAY
NOV. 7
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SATURDAY
NOV. 14
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon for its final day of the season at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
Nov. 15
» Prehistoric Settlements along the Smith River will be talked about by Dr. Hayden Bassett, VMNH Assistant Curator of Archaeology at The MHC Heritage Center and Museum at 3 p.m. Masks are required. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361.
THURSDAY
Nov. 19
» Studio with Karen Despot at Piedmont Arts with advanced registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Bring your own supplies. Class is at 1:30-4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
April 10, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19. Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
