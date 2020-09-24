Martinsville-area events: Sept. 24

» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.

» The Southern Virginia Land Conservancy’s Conservation Celebration and Auction will be held online at 6-7:30 pm. The festivities can be accessed via Zoom from the website partyforland.org. The event is being held in conjunction with the Conservancy’s parent organization, the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy. To RSVP to the event, order food and drink, register for the auctions and more, go to partyforland.org. There is no fee to attend this year’s event. Attendees will need a computer with a webcam and microphone, as well as a smartphone or tablet to participate in the auctions. For more information, visit partyforland.org, or contact Chris Holdren at (276) 224-6489 or by e-mail at choldren@svalc.org.