Martinsville-area events: Sept. 29

» Great Goblin Gallop, Henry County Parks & Recreation's annual 5K race, will be at 10 a.m. through Druid Hills and around Lake Lanier. The race fee is $20 (includes t-shirt) in advance and $25 on race day. Registration and packet pickup will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. To register or for more information, call 276-634-4640.

» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.

SUNDAY

» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1:30-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

MONDAY