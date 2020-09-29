Martinsville-area events: Sept. 29

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» SPCA Putts for Mutts golf tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Chatmoss Country Club. The cost is $100 for individual and $400 per team. Cost covers green fees, use of cart and party afterward. The tournament will be captain's choice format with teams of four. To participate, call the SPCA at 276-538-7297 or visit spcamhc.org
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts . Bring your own supplies. This event is free to members, $5 for nonmembers.
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon for the last Wednesday of the season. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board meets for regular session at 6 p.m., followed by closed session, in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building in Collinsville.
» Martinsville City Council candidate debate is at 6:30-8 p.m. on Star News 18. Debate moderator will be Bill Wyatt of the Bulletin. Sponsored by Martinsville Bulletin and Star News.
FRIDAY
» Comedian Chonda Pierce will perform at Dominion Valley Park in Stuart. For information on tickets and time visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2189693/chonda-pierce-live-in-concert-with-special-guest-bone-hampton-stuart-dominion-valley-park-stuartva?partner_id=3110
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Drive-thru fish fry is at 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville. Fish sandwiches are $5, and soft drinks and water are $1. To place an order, call 276-637-7663. Post members will deliver an order of five or more sandwiches within a 5-mile radius of the post home.
» Community voter registration drive is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the old A&P parking lot at the intersection of Fayette Street, Church Street and Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville.
» Blue Jeans & Bling will be at 6 p.m. on the outdoor plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse and will include dinner, live music and a silent auction to support the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society. The cost is $35 per ticket, and there is a limited advance sales only at the Heritage Center, at 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday. For more information, call 276-732-1687. Masks required when not at your table. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
» I am H.E.R. (Helping Entrepreneurs Rise), a girls youth event, is at 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at 214 Clearview Drive, Martinsville. The cost is $15, with lunch/snacks provided. Register now at info@angelface-bc.com
» Comedian Chonda Pierce will perform at Dominion Valley Park in Stuart. For information on tickets and time visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2189693/chonda-pierce-live-in-concert-with-special-guest-bone-hampton-stuart-dominion-valley-park-stuartva?partner_id=3110
» Bargain Fair, the Charity League's annual rummage sale, will begin at 8 a.m. at 242 Franklin St. in Martinsville. Standard pandemic precautionary measures will be followed, and only 25 shoppers will be allowed inside at a time.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required.
SUNDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1:30-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
MONDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1-7 p.m. weekdays. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
TUESDAY
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 7
» Free community meal served via drive-thru is at 5:30-6:16 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150 and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday, day of the meal.
THURSDAY
Oct. 8
» Art at Happy Hour is at 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The event is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
FRIDAY
OCT. 9
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 10
» Brunswick stew sale at Figsboro Ruritan Club, 599 Hidden Valley Drive, Martinsville, is at 7 a.m.-noon. The cost is $8 per quart. Proceeds benefit the club's community service and scholarship programs.
» "The Garden" concludes its run at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1:30-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
MONDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1-7 p.m. weekdays. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
FRIDAY
Oct. 16
» Blues, Brews plus Stews is at 6 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts. Advanced tickets are required. For information, contact Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at on Oct. 16 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return Oct. 17.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 17
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
Oct. 18
» Native American History in the area will be discussed by Steve Isom, a local historian, who will talk about the Saura, Tutelo and other Native Americans at 3 p.m. at The MHC Heritage Center and Museum. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361. Masks are required.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1:30-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
MONDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1-7 p.m. weekdays. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
THURSDAY
Oct. 22
» Martinsville City Council candidate debate is at 6:30-8 p.m. on Star News 18. Debate moderator will be Bill Wyatt of the Bulletin. Sponsored by Martinsville Bulletin and Star News.
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Advanced registration is required at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Bring your own supplies.
FRIDAY
OCT. 23
» Opening reception: "The Art of he Quilt" is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Masks are required, and social distancing rules are in place.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
Oct. 24
» "The Art of the Quilt" is on display through Jan. 9 at Piedmont Arts in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. Admission is free. Masks are required, and social distancing rules are in place.
» Wine by the River, hosted by The Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation, at 3-7 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The festival will feature live music by various musicians including Zach Deputy, food vendors, artisans, crafts, outdoor recreation and wine tastings with local wineries, as well as beer distributors. Tickets are $15 in advance or $25 at the gate; visit www.winebytheriver.com to purchase. Tickets for people who don't plan on tasting wine or drinking are $10.
» Great Goblin Gallop, Henry County Parks & Recreation's annual 5K race, will be at 10 a.m. through Druid Hills and around Lake Lanier. The race fee is $20 (includes t-shirt) in advance and $25 on race day. Registration and packet pickup will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. To register or for more information, call 276-634-4640.
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1:30-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
MONDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1-7 p.m. weekdays. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
THURSDAY
Oct. 29
» Red Cross Blood Drive at 1-7 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church, Ridgeway. To scheduled an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org
FRIDAY
OCT. 30
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 31
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1:30-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
MONDAY
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 1-7 p.m. weekdays. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
TUESDAY
NOV. 3
» General Election Day, with polls opening at 6 a.m.
SATURDAY
NOV. 7
» Grace Network’s Pumpkin Patch, at the corner of Mulberry and Starling in Martinsville, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The patch is a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SATURDAY
NOV. 14
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon for its final day of the season at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
Nov. 15
» Prehistoric Settlements along the Smith River will be talked about by Dr. Hayden Bassett, VMNH Assistant Curator of Archaeology at The MHC Heritage Center and Museum at 3 p.m. Masks are required. For information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361.
THURSDAY
Nov. 19
» Studio with Karen Despot at Piedmont Arts with advanced registration required at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Bring your own supplies. Class is at 1:30-4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
April 10, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19. Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
