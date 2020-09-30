Martinsville-area events: Sept. 30

» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.

SATURDAY

» Country breakfast will be served at 7:30-noon at Way of Truth Holy Church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville. Dine in or carry out or curb service. Masks are required. The cost is $8 for a menu of sausage, bacon, fried chicken, eggs, apples, hash browns, gravy, biscuits, coffee, juice and water.

» Drive-thru fish fry is at 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville. Fish sandwiches are $5, and soft drinks and water are $1. To place an order, call 276-637-7663. Post members will deliver an order of five or more sandwiches within a 5-mile radius of the post home.

» Community voter registration drive is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the old A&P parking lot at the intersection of Fayette Street, Church Street and Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville.