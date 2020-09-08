Martinsville-area events: Sept. 8

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Martinsville City Council will have will its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m., preceded by a closed session at 7 p.m., in council chambers of the Municipal Municipal Building. Social distancing and face covering will be observed.
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
» The General Joseph Martin Chapter of the DAR meets at 10 a.m. at the Piedmont Arts Art Garden, on the corner of Starling Avenue and Mulberry Road in Martisnville. To practice COVID-19 guidelines, bring a chair and wear a mask. Melinda Penn will speak on the rule of law.
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5:30-6:15 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, which is on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
THURSDAY
» American Red Cross blood drive is at 1-6 p.m. at the Philpott Lake Visitor Center, 1058 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett.
FRIDAY
» Emergency Services Parade to recognize and remember 911 will begin at 6 p.m. in downtown Bassett and travel through Collinsville on Virginia Avenue, through Martinsville on Memorial Boulevard, turn right onto Joseph Martin Highway in Ridgeway and finish at Magna Vista High School. For more information, contact Suzie Helbert at 276-634-4662 or shelbert@co.henry.va.us.
» Miles 4 Vets Golf Tournament will be at Forest Park Country Club, with registration at noon and tee time at 1 p.m. For more information, contact Mandy Falman at 276-632-6442 or mfolman@southernaa.org or sign up online at www.mile1.net
» American Red Cross blood drive is at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» Introduction to Photography courses on the basics of digital photography is at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (break from noon-1 p.m. ) at Patrick Henry Community College. Cost is $60.
» Chalk Family Day hosted by Piedmont Arts will be held at Gravely-Lester Art Garden at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission and complimentary snacks will be provided. Guests are encouraged to practice social distancing, wear masks and have fun.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
MONDAY
» Free cloud training, a virtual skills development and training program, will be offered at the New College Institute for 12 weeks. To apply visit www.newcollegeinstitute.org or call 276-403-5605 for more information.
TUESDAY
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 16
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
» First United Methodist Church Food Bank, sponsored church members, Morningstar Foundation and Food Lion, is at 8-11 a.m. each third Saturday at 145 E. Main St., in the parking lot beside Rania's Restaurant. Each family will receive meat, apples, carrots, etc.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
TUESDAY
Sept. 22
» 2020 Patrick County Agricultural Fair will be continue daily through Sept. 26 in Stuart. For information, contact Patty Hazelwod at 276-694-7718 or B. Clark at 276-694-3772.
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 23
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 30. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
THURSDAY
» Neighbor helping Neighbor program, which helps to feed the community, will be at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, with Kingdom Point members handing out bags of food at 6 p.m. until the food is gone.
FRIDAY
Sept. 25
» Piedmont Arts will hold Savory September at 6 p.m., in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. The theme is "Bootlegger's Bash (Roaring Twenties)," and the event will feature a pig pickin', side dishes and cocktails. Admission is $50.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers a no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans for adults ages 19-64. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
SEPT. 26
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SUNDAY
» The Southern Virginia Land Conservancy’s Conservation Celebration and Auction will be held online at 6-7:30 pm. The festivities can be accessed via Zoom from the website partyforland.org. The event is being held in conjunction with the Conservancy’s parent organization, the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy. To RSVP to the event, order food and drink, register for the auctions and more, go to partyforland.org. There is no fee to attend this year’s event. Attendees will need a computer with a webcam and microphone, as well as a smartphone or tablet to participate in the auctions. For more information, visit partyforland.org, or contact Chris Holdren at (276) 224-6489 or by e-mail at choldren@svalc.org.
TUESDAY
SEPT. 29
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
SEPT. 30
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon for the last Wednesday of the season. SNAP and EBT payments are accepted. It is located at 65 W. Main St.
FRIDAY
OCT. 2
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 3
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required.
TUESDAY
OCT. 6
» "The Garden" is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
FRIDAY
OCT. 9
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 10
» "The Garden" concludes its run at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required.
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
FRIDAY
Oct. 16
» Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee are sponsoring a trip to see the play "Queen Esther" in Lancaster, Pa. The group will leave at on Oct. 16 from New Design Church parking lot in Rocky Mount and return Oct. 17.
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 17
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
FRIDAY
OCT. 23
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
Oct. 24
» Wine by the River, hosted by The Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation, at 3-7 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. The festival will feature live music by various musicians including Zach Deputy, food vendors, artisans, crafts, outdoor recreation and wine tastings with local wineries, as well as beer distributors. Tickets are $15 in advance or $25 at the gate; visit www.winebytheriver.com to purchase. Tickets for people who don't plan on tasting wine or drinking are $10.
» Great Goblin Gallop, Henry County Parks & Recreation's annual 5K race, will be at 10 a.m. through Druid Hills and around Lake Lanier. The race fee is $20 (includes t-shirt) in advance and $25 on race day. Registration and packet pickup will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. To register or for more information, call 276-634-4640.
FRIDAY
OCT. 30
» Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers' Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.
SATURDAY
OCT. 31
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
TUESDAY
NOV. 3
» General Election Day, with polls opening at 6 a.m.
SATURDAY
NOV. 7
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon through Nov. 14 at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SATURDAY
NOV. 14
» Martinsville Farmers Market is open at 8 a.m.-noon for its final day of the season at the corner of Moss and West Church streets in uptown Martinsville. Vendors are required to wear face coverings and sanitize their hands between each transaction. Social distancing is required. Orders remain available via martinsvilleuptown.net and the market's Facebook page. Some portion of the parking lots will be closed.
SATURDAY
April 10, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19. Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!