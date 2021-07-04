MHS student's art featured on billboard; next show at Piedmont Arts; Patriot Players set their return

MHS student’s art featured on billboard

Artwork by Anne Agee, a rising freshman at Martinsville High School, is displayed on two billboards in Martinsville after she won Piedmont Community Services’ anti-vaping campaign billboard contest.

The billboards are behind the Nelson Ford dealership on Market Street and on Blue Ridge Street near Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center, an MCPS release said.

“Anne was more than excited to participate in the contest,” Martinsville Middle School art teacher Michelle Hairfield said in the release. “I am so excited for her!”

Anne said she remembered hearing about the contest from Hairfield.

“When I went home later that day, I went straight to work on the project,” Anne said in the release. “During the day, I had come up with the idea of featuring some form of dragon in my entry. I remember thinking that dragons breathe fire, and fire is associated with smoke.