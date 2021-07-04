 Skip to main content
MHS student's art featured on billboard; next show at Piedmont Arts; Patriot Players set their return
ARTS BRIEFS

MHS student's art featured on billboard; next show at Piedmont Arts; Patriot Players set their return

MHS student’s art featured on billboard

Billboard winner

MCPS freshman Anne Agee created this artwork that is depicted on billboards to fight against vaping.

Artwork by Anne Agee, a rising freshman at Martinsville High School, is displayed on two billboards in Martinsville after she won Piedmont Community Services’ anti-vaping campaign billboard contest.

The billboards are behind the Nelson Ford dealership on Market Street and on Blue Ridge Street near Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center, an MCPS release said.

“Anne was more than excited to participate in the contest,” Martinsville Middle School art teacher Michelle Hairfield said in the release. “I am so excited for her!”

Anne said she remembered hearing about the contest from Hairfield.

“When I went home later that day, I went straight to work on the project,” Anne said in the release. “During the day, I had come up with the idea of featuring some form of dragon in my entry. I remember thinking that dragons breathe fire, and fire is associated with smoke.

“Halfway through the project, I decided to make the wings a smoky gray, symbolizing what will happen to your lungs if you decide to use a vape. I used watercolor paints as my main medium, coming up with the colors as I went. I tried using darker, somewhat murky colors. I was trying to portray a somewhat grim mood. I was pleased with the result, as it turned out exactly how I wanted it to be. I was very surprised, as I did not expect to win. It was an amazing surprise.”

Next big show at Piedmont Arts

With Expressions 2021 scheduled to end its run on July 16, Piedmont Arts has planned its next big show, called Leaves of the Tree, which will run July 31-Oct. 9.

Artists Charlie Brouwer and Jennifer L. Hand collaborated to create an exhibition based on life-giving tree leaves, the museum said in a release. Both artists contributed, and “their individual and collaborative works have always shared a general concern for humanity’s relationship with nature and frequently depict trees, leaves, landscapes and skies,” the release said.

The opening reception will be at 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 30. Admission to the reception and the show is free.

There will be one more Art at Happy Hour during the Expressions show, this at 5-7 p.m. on July 15. RSVP to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org by July 14.

Patriot Players set return

The Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players are planning what is being called a comeback from the “intermission.”

The troupe, quiet since the pandemic, will stage “Once Upon A Disney 2: A Magical Review” on Aug. 20-21.

There will be auditions for a cast of 25 5-to-17-year-olds at 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the Walker Fine Arts/Student Center building and theater. Those interested in auditions should prepare roughly 1 minute of their favorite Disney song to sing a cappella.

That will follow for a free camp for grades K-12, at 4-7 p.m. Aug. 16-20.

The show is described as a 1-hour sequel to the revue staged in 2014.

For more information, email dpendleton@patrickhenry.edu.

‘Franks+ Dranks’

event back

Piedmont Arts is bringing back Franks + Dranks event on Friday. This is a cook out-themed summer party that was halted last year by the pandemic and will be at 6 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden, 207 Starling Ave. in Martinsville, and feature music, beer, wine and all the hot dogs and you can eat.

Food and lemonade will be free, but the bar will be cash. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks will be allowed. In case of rain, Franks + Dranks will be held at Piedmont Arts.

Tickets, $20 for adults and $5 for kids under 12, are on sale Piedmont Arts or at PiedmontArts.org.

From staff reports

