Jeremy O. Harris's movie "Zola" released -- and his family traveled from Danville to be there

“I made people who probably wouldn't want to hear a sex trafficking story want to be part of it, because it was entertaining,” King told David Kushner in November 2015 in Rolling Stone.

“Humor in general is something that everybody can relate to — we can heal through laughter,” King stated in the release. “I tried to intertwine a serious topic with a sense of humor, and it became relatable to people even if they thought something like this only happens in movies, or could never happen to them. The humor made them want to dig deeper into the story, and they realized it's something that could happen in their backyard — I was their waitress. I was the girl they walked past in the grocery store or hotel lobby.”

“This story is a reflection of the Internet, and in a sense it is the Internet,” Bravo said in the release. “It's a product of growing up with a phone in your hand and a computer in your face. But it's also about finding freedom through writing without the use of filters. Zola's story is a love letter to how social media unites us.”

“Zola” was released on Thursday.

"The movie was phenomenal," Farrish said. "You have got to see it. It's crazy it's so good."