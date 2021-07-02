Jeremy O. Harris's movie "Zola" released -- and his mother traveled from Brosville to be there

A family from Danville and Axton have been living the glamorous life this past week, in Los Angeles for a movie screening.
Jeremy O. Harris, a Tony-nominated playwright who grew up in Axton and is a graduate of Carlisle School and Yale University, with a master’s degree, wrote the screenplay along with Janicza Bravo for the film "Zola."
His mother, Veronica Farrish, of Danville, along with his godmother, Melba Saunders, sister Keoysha Harper, niece Kyra Jenae Dones and a nephew made the trip to see his work and cheer him on.
The movie was directed by Bravo and distributed by A24. It stars Taylour Page as Zola and Riley Keough as Stephani.
It tells the story of how Zola went along with Stephani – whom she only had just met -- on a weekend road trip to strip-dance in Florida to make quick, easy money. The trip turned into disaster Zola just wanted to get away from.
The story originated from a string of Twitter feeds made by the actual Zola, Detroit native A’Ziah King, about the experience, which went viral in October 2015.
"Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense,” read the first Tweet that started it all.
“It's not an accident that the Internet, and Black Twitter specifically, called the story The Thotyssey,” Harris said in a release. “In calling it that, they compared her to Homer, and in a lot of ways she was. As Homer wrote the first epic poem of the Western Canon, A’Ziah wrote the first big poem of the digital era.”
“I made people who probably wouldn't want to hear a sex trafficking story want to be part of it, because it was entertaining,” King told David Kushner in November 2015 in Rolling Stone.
“Humor in general is something that everybody can relate to — we can heal through laughter,” King stated in the release. “I tried to intertwine a serious topic with a sense of humor, and it became relatable to people even if they thought something like this only happens in movies, or could never happen to them. The humor made them want to dig deeper into the story, and they realized it's something that could happen in their backyard — I was their waitress. I was the girl they walked past in the grocery store or hotel lobby.”
“This story is a reflection of the Internet, and in a sense it is the Internet,” Bravo said in the release. “It's a product of growing up with a phone in your hand and a computer in your face. But it's also about finding freedom through writing without the use of filters. Zola's story is a love letter to how social media unites us.”
“Zola” was released on Thursday.
Just before the movie started, Harris came on stage with other principles, resplendent in a gold suit with dramatic furry cuffs, tall and lean, and smiling broadly. Farrish videoed the moment and showed it on her Facebook page.
Harris’s plays include “Slave Play,” “Daddy,” “Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1” and “WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys.”
“Slave Play” took in a record-breaking 21 Tony Award nominations. Winners will be announced at the 74th annual Tony Awards on Sept. 26 on CBS and Paramount.
Harris is scheduled to adapt Ales Kot's 2019 graphic novel “The New World” for Warner Bros. In television, he is developing a pilot with HBO and consults on that network's hit series “Euphoria.”
He is the 11th recipient of the Vineyard Theatre’s Paula Vogel Playwrighting Award, a 2016 MacDowell Colony Fellow, an Orchard Project Greenhouse artist and under commission from Lincoln Center Theater and Playwrights Horizons.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com