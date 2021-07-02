Jeremy O. Harris's movie "Zola" released -- and his mother traveled from Brosville to be there

A family from Danville and Axton have been living the glamorous life this past week, in Los Angeles for a movie screening.

Jeremy O. Harris, a Tony-nominated playwright who grew up in Axton and is a graduate of Carlisle School and Yale University, with a master’s degree, wrote the screenplay along with Janicza Bravo for the film "Zola."

His mother, Veronica Farrish, of Danville, along with his godmother, Melba Saunders, sister Keoysha Harper, niece Kyra Jenae Dones and a nephew made the trip to see his work and cheer him on.

The movie was directed by Bravo and distributed by A24. It stars Taylour Page as Zola and Riley Keough as Stephani.

It tells the story of how Zola went along with Stephani – whom she only had just met -- on a weekend road trip to strip-dance in Florida to make quick, easy money. The trip turned into disaster Zola just wanted to get away from.

The story originated from a string of Twitter feeds made by the actual Zola, Detroit native A’Ziah King, about the experience, which went viral in October 2015.

"Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense,” read the first Tweet that started it all.